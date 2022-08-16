Angel #8 Preview: Burn it All Down… Literally

It's the series finale of the latest Angel comic in Angel #8… but will this alternate universe survive, or go up in flames? Well, the preview points to flames. Check it out below.

ANGEL #8

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220426

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Nimit Malavia

Spike, Angel, and Fred are in a desperate battle against a vampiric horde. But a mysterious force brought back by Dr. Daedelus has a thirst for retribution and may be just the help the Angel crew needs!

In Shops: 8/17/2022

SRP: 14.99

