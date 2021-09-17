Animal Castle: ABLAZE Launches Orwellian New Series on December 1st

Animal Castle is the new comic series from underrated and eclectic comics publisher ABLAZE that puts a new spin on the idea of an animal uprising. Animal Castle #1 will be hit stores on December 1st. Writer Xavier Dorison and artist Felix Dele shine in this story as they build on the Orwellian premise of Animal Farm and move the story in a bold and unexpected new direction. Let's come out and say it: the series takes Orwell's Animal Farm and pushes it just that little bit further in its political commentary and satirical intent. The full-color opening issue of the series will be available in print and digitally from leading comic retail partners and online platforms.

"On the Farm, all animals were equal. But in the Castle, some are more equal than others.

Nestled in the heart of a farm forgotten by men, the Animal Castle is ruled with an iron hoof by President Silvio. The bull and his dog militia savor their power, while the other animals are exhausted by work until the arrival of the mysterious Azelard, a traveling rat who will teach them the secrets of civil disobedience."

ANIMAL CASTLE #1 by Xavier Dorison & Felix Delep

MSRP: $3.99

Release Date: December 1st

"For fans of Animal Farm, the bestselling Stray Dogs and the Eisner Award-winning Beasts of Burden comes a fable that is both familiar and surprising," says Rich Young, co-founder of ABLAZE. "You may think you know the story but set aside your assumptions; ANIMAL CASTLE offers a compelling new take on timeless themes of class equality, oppression, and rebellion. The art in this series is phenomenal. Felix Delep breathes life into every page and illustrates the animals in a unique and unforgettable style."

