Anime and Pixar in The Comic Book History of Animation #5 [Preview]

It looks like the Comic Book History of Animation was saving the best for last as the final issue will be heavily anime-focused. But in this preview of The Comic Book History of Animation #5, we learn the secret origins of Pixar! Check out the preview below.
COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #5 (OF 5) CVR A DUNLAVEY
IDW PUBLISHING
JAN210434
JAN210435 – COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #5 (OF 5) CVR B DUNLAVEY – $3.99
(W) Fred Van Lente (A / CA) Ryan Dunlavey
In this issue: ANIME! ANIME! ANIME! How Japan conquered the world with a multipronged assault of giant robots, psychic bikers, and sailor moons! But Japan's greatest animator, Hayao Miyazaki rejects fantasies of power-and teaches everyone how to appreciate the power of fantasy! Also: Everyone remembers the smash-hit Pixar Image Computer that was in every household throughout the 1980s, right? No? Oh, right. It was a huge failure. But maybe you heard of the ground-breaking animation studio it spawned instead?
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JAN210434 COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #5 (OF 5) CVR A DUNLAVEY, by (W) Fred Van Lente (A / CA) Ryan Dunlavey, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Cover image for JAN210435 COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #5 (OF 5) CVR B DUNLAVEY, by (W) Fred Van Lente (A / CA) Ryan Dunlavey, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210434 COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #5 (OF 5) CVR A DUNLAVEY, by (W) Fred Van Lente (A / CA) Ryan Dunlavey, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210434 COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #5 (OF 5) CVR A DUNLAVEY, by (W) Fred Van Lente (A / CA) Ryan Dunlavey, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210434 COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #5 (OF 5) CVR A DUNLAVEY, by (W) Fred Van Lente (A / CA) Ryan Dunlavey, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210434 COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #5 (OF 5) CVR A DUNLAVEY, by (W) Fred Van Lente (A / CA) Ryan Dunlavey, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210434 COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #5 (OF 5) CVR A DUNLAVEY, by (W) Fred Van Lente (A / CA) Ryan Dunlavey, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210434 COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #5 (OF 5) CVR A DUNLAVEY, by (W) Fred Van Lente (A / CA) Ryan Dunlavey, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.