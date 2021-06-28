Annalise's Special Dish, New Graphic Novel Series By J de laVega

Annalise's Special Dish is a new graphic novel early reader series by J de laVega that has been picked up by Michele McAvoy at Little Press/Blue Bronco Books Jr for publication to being in 2023. " When students of PS 114 are asked to bring in a dish that represents their culture, Annalise is thrilled, until she finds out that her friends are making the same dishes; she learns that it's the love, not the ingredients, that make a dish special."

J de laVega is a southern California writer/artist who has previously released the books Peter Tulliver and the City of Monsters, the first in the Fallen Diaries Series and part one of three in the Peter Tulliver Journals, as well as the book Petunia Brown. Her book The Special Dish is also planned to come out from Blue Bronco Books in 2023. SHe didn't use an agent but represented herself.

Blue Bronco Books Jr is the early-reader-grade imprint of The Little Press, a traditional publisher based in New Jersey, specializing in books that promote the social & emotional well-being of our youth. They state that their books are intended to help children navigate through the often uncertain and sometimes difficult world that they live in. Michele McAvoy is the publisher and founder of Blue Bronco Books imprints at Little Press.

The explosion of middle-grade graphic novels in recent years has seen echoed going forward and back, both into YA books and early readers as well. Being described as the new newsstand of comic books, the new comic book battle will be in keeping readers of the medium from childhood into adulthood, as France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Japan, and Korea have done so, so successfully. Traditionally, American comic book publishers have done that by taking their characters and creating mature readers versions of those characters, but those have also made the originally younger versions seem tame and have limited their appeal even at the same time they have blown up in cinemas. This could be a new way…