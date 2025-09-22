Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Furrlough, ninja high school

Antarctic Press December 2025 Full Solicits 199

Antarctic Press' December 2025 full solicits and solicitations with Ninja High Scool #199 and Furrlough #199

Antarctic Press are lining up solicits from Lunar for December 2025 for titles that were solicited through Diamond but were never published as a result of the bankruptcy. Including the #199 issues for both Ninja High School and Furrlough with #200 scheduled for 2026. As well as Goblin 511 #1 by Motofumi Kobayashi and Cricket spinning out of Critterverse.



TOMORROW GIRL #13

(Ongoing, 32 pgs., FC, $4.99)

Story: Len Mihalovich, Dan Collins

Art: Phil Miller, Antonio Reda, Dan Collins

Cover: Ben Dunn

Offered through Diamond (June 2025), not shipped

Giant robots are running amok, proving to be too much for even Tomorrow Girl to handle. She is met by a group of strange new heroes called Section 12. But are they allies or enemies? Plus Part 3 of "The Origin of Tractor Lad" by Dan Collins!

TOMORROW GIRL #14

(Ongoing, 32 pgs., FC, $4.99)

Story: Len Mihalovich

Art: Phil Miller, Antonio Reda

Cover: Ben Dunn

Offered through Diamond (July 2025), not shipped

Tomorrow Girl attempts to stop a bank robbery, only to find out it was a trap set by the mysterious Section 12. As she battles her way out, she uncovers a sinister secret that could affect her entire world!



DOG SUPREME #2 (OF 3) COVER A

(Miniseries, 24 pgs., FC, $4.99)

Story: Joe Wolfe

Art & Cover: Erik Pérez Garcia

What do you get when you when you combine a little girl, a very grumpy cat, bounty hunters, the Bark 2 Squad, and a cosmically powered canine way out of his comfort zone? Well, you get Dog Supreme #2. Hey, do you know why Corgi jokes are not funny? Because they are all too short. (Seriously, don't tease him about that. It's a sore spot.)

DOG SUPREME #2 (OF 3) COVER B

Brian Denham Foil Variant

(Miniseries, 24 pgs., FC, $9.99)

Story: Joe Wolfe

Art: Erik Pérez Garcia

Cover: Brian Denham

You will purchase and celebrate this impressive variant cover by Antarctic Press Editor in Chief and veteran comics creator Brian Denham. You will marvel at its shiny, chrome-foil details. You will assimilate it into your comic book collective. Resistance is futile.

GOBLIN 522 #1

(One-Shot, 24 pgs., PC, $4.99)

Story/Art & Cover: Motofumi Kobayashi

Offered through Diamond (June 2025), not shipped

In the midst of the Vietnam War, two members of the Goblin 522 flight unit are shot down over enemy territory. An extraction team must reach the pilots before Viet Cong troops capture or kill them. More hard-hitting military action from combat manga master Motofumi Kobayashi (Cat Shit One)!

WORLD WAR 3: RAID ON TOKYO TPB VOL. 1

(Softcover TPB, 152 pgs., BW, $24.99)

Story, Art & Cover: Motofumi Kobayashi

Offered & shipped through Diamond (Sep. 2023)

Collects World War 3: Raid on Tokyo Vol. 1 #1-5. Another collection of hard-hitting alternate-history action from combat manga master Motofumi Kobayashi (Cat Shit One)! The abolition of the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty leads to incursions by Soviet forces. As the Soviets proceed from landing grounds in Niigata toward Tokyo, the JSDF, isolated from their government, must begin extrajudicial actions to survive. Will they be able to defend their country?

WORLD WAR 3: RAID ON TOKYO TPB VOL. 2

(Softcover TPB, 164 pgs., BW, $24.99)

Story, Art & Cover: Motofumi Kobayashi

Offered through Diamond (March 2025), not shipped

Collects World War 3: Raid on Tokyo Vol. 2 #1-5. The conclusion to the World War 3 saga from combat manga master Motofumi Kobayashi (Cat Shit One)!



CRITTERVERSE PRESENTS: CRICKET, AGENT OF UNICORN #1 (OF 4) COVER A

(Miniseries, 24 pgs., FC, $4.99)

Story: Keith Thomas

Art: CB Zane

Cover: CB Zane

Cricket jumps out of the pages of Critter as she takes on a Russian terrorist cell as well as tackling her own internal conflicts. Cricket has choices to make like any other super-powered person, but has her life of crime and her desire to see the heroes of the world punished for her father's death been worth the struggle? Villain or hero is a decision she has to make on her own —or with some careful nudging from Paradox.

CRITTERVERSE PRESENTS: CRICKET, AGENT OF UNICORN #1 (OF 4) COVER B

(Miniseries, 24 pgs., FC, $9.99)

Story: Keith Thomas

Art: CB Zane

Cover: Izoneto Ademar and Sanju Nivangune

You'll leap with delight at this damsel of the night! Izoneto Ademar and Sanju Nivangune provide this delightfully dynamic variant cover, celebrating Cricket's first issue in style. Jump at your chance for a copy at your local store or favorite online retailer today!

PUNCHLINE #16 CVR B

Tom Derenick Variant

(Ongoing, 24 pgs., FC, $9.99)

Story: Bill Williams

Art: Renee Wise

Cover: Tom Derenick

Offered through Diamond (October 2025), not shipped

Set your sights on this valuable variant by Tom Derenick, showcasing a tensely targeted Versema striving to avoid incoming fire! You can hunt her down too—by reserving your copy online or at your local retailer!

FURRLOUGH #199

(Ongoing, 40 pgs., FC, $4.99)

Story: JD Calderon, Danny Ferbert, John Holland

Art: Daphne Lage, Danny Ferbert, Ron Wilder

Cover: Holly Daughtrey

Offered through Diamond (June 2025), not shipped

The longest-running anthropomorphic title in American comics races on to its landmark achievement! Prepare to meet the goal with the newest chapters of "Tall Tails: Thieves' Quest" (JD Calderon, Daphne Lage), "Oddysee of Pal" (Danny Ferbert), and "Lizards" (John Holland, Ron Wilber)



VALKYRIE SAVIORS: KEY OF STORMS TPB

(Softcover TPB, 64 pgs., FC, $14.99)

Story: Ron Z

Cover: KD Chan

Art: Donny Hadiwadjaja, A.R. Molina, Illaria Fella

Offered through Diamond (March 2025), not shipped

Collects Valkyrie Saviors: Key of Storms #1-3. The return of Ron Zabala's stirring saga of divinely titanic deities duking it out for control over the fate of Earth! Valkyrie Saviors: college students by day, giant Valkyrie warriors by night! Defending the Earth from Zodiac Gods, monsters and college life! Soon after the events of the first miniseries, the girls are back in school, but trouble awaits around every corner and always has a way of finding them!

NINJA HIGH SCHOOL #199

(Ongoing, 32 pgs., FC, $4.99)

Story: Alfred Perez, Ben Dunn

Art & Cover: Ben Dunn

Offered through Diamond (February 2025), not shipped

Saki leaves for Japan to discuss her future with her parents, and Petunia takes a sad and lonely Roger to the Cosmic Galacticon, where all your nerdiest dreams come true!

THE ROAD TO 200 CONTINUES

