Kelly Sue DeConnick On An End To Aquaman – For Now

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool passed on the word from the ever-so-reliable folk at Aquaverse regarding what appeared to the cancellation of Aquaman with #65 out in November, solicited as its final issue – and seemingly along similar lines to Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, Harley Quinn and what would have been planned for Batman, ahead of what was originally planned as a major relaunch.

But maybe not. It does appear to be Kelly Sue DeConnick's final issue but the Aquaverse back their steps up a little, suggesting the series may continue – however I am told there is currently no scheduled issue for December. The Aquaverse tweeted out, backing up their steps… "It seems we may have spoken too soon… sometimes one little vowel can make a huge difference. Like in the case of "final" vs. "finale.""

So it could be the finale of Kelly Sue DeConnick's run on the series. But not the final issue. It is a hard distinction to make and we'll see more when the actual DC November solicitations are made available. Kelly joined Aquaman in 2018 with issue #43, with recent issues written by Jordan Clark.

But Kelly also confirmed on Twitter that she stayed on the title longer than she had planned.

You're very kind, but condolences are unnecessary. I am leaving the book a few issues past when I'd planned to leave. I stayed on longer than I'd intended because the pandemic school closures caused me to fall behind and I needed extra time to wrap up storylines. (Continued) (Huge thanks to Aqua-Editorial for understanding and @Jrsosa18 for bailing me out and buying me time by taking Jackson for a spin!) Maybe this is a good place to say I have come to love Arthur and Mera and their family in Amnesty Bay over the last year (or two? What is time?). They've inspired me, surprised me, made me laugh and taught me some things. I will be forever grateful for this and for the kindness and support of the #Aquafans. There's a lot of anxiety when a new team comes aboard and I deeply appreciate your trust, patience and support. The only bad news for me personally is that there's no one to pass the torch to in the immediate! I've gotten to work with Robson Rocha, @Alex_Antone @alexrcarr @whatthe_shea @DHenriquesInks @sunnygho @ClaytonCowles @Mikemaluk @rfajardojr @definitelyvita – and so many others! And they've all been goddamned delights and my work is all richer for their collaborations. Here's the thing: This isn't the end of Aquaman. What has he taught us? Steer the boat, not the ocean; wait for the storm to pass. When the time is right, he'll be back. I'm sure of it. & I'll look forward to reading his new adventures then. (In the meantime, there's like, uh, 70 years or so of stories to get caught up on and another major motion picture in the works. We'll just have to console ourselves with those!)

DC Comics November 2020 solicitations will be published later today.