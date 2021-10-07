Aquaman Returns To His Blue Costume In January 2022

Once upon a time, Aquaman dressed, not in orange, but in blue. The Aquaman mini-series from 1986 gave him a brand new organic streamlined blue look that lasted for… the length of the mini-series. The series by Neal Pozner, Craig Hamilton and Steve Montano used the post-Crisis series to expand the DC oceanverse with new realms, maps, and magical history, which were picked up by the first Aquaman movie, and have informed Aquaman comic books ever since.

The look of the costume was meant to give Aquaman better camouflage abilities in the ocean, abilities which were never exhibited as he got captured by Ocean Master really quickly. But Recently Aquaman director James Wan revealed a blue costume for the new Aquaman 2 movie starring Jason Momoa on Instagram, which seemed to draw inspiration from that eighties mini-series, saying "a sneak peek at his other outfit — the stealth suit. Atlantean tech based on cephalopod's camouflaging ability. David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the 80's "blue suit". And approved by DC Comics Publisher Jim Lee to the level of three smiley faces.

Which led well-connected Twitter account The Aquaverse to state that "Its been decades since Aquaman's blue stealth costume has graced the cover of a DC Comic. Indeed, we were kinda bummed his 80th Anniversary '80s Variant went with the traditional orange & green. In any case, it appears we're going to get our wish come January…" Look for DC Comics solicitations to reveal an Aquaman book with Arthur Curry in aquatic blue again. Reflecting the eighties series and the new look of the movie. Would New York Comic-Con starting today be a good place to reveal such a thing? Or will they save it for DC Fandome?