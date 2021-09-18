Aquaman the Becoming #1 Preview: Aquamen vs. Domestic Terrorists

Aquaman: The Becoming #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, kicking off a mini-series that will see Jackson Hyde promoted to co-Aquaman alongside his mentor, the other Aquaman, Aquaman. It leaves open important questions, such as who the fish will listen to when two Aquamen are talking to them. But before Hyde can assume his new role, he must first overcome being framed for a domestic terrorism attack on the Atlantean royal palace by a group called The Deluge. Yes, that's right, just because his dad is notorious villain Black Manta, Atlanteans are claiming Aqua-9/11 was an inside job… and Jackson Hyde is behind it all! Check out a preview of the issue below.

