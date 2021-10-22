Aquaman The Becoming #2 Preview: Good Cop, Bad Cop

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. Aquaman the Becoming #2 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview, we find Atlantean police waking up Mera in the middle of the night to search for the escaped Jackson Hyde, who has been framed for a crime he didn't commit. Is Mera hiding Jackson? Do these people even have a damn warrant? Check out the preview below.

AQUAMAN THE BECOMING #2 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0821DC083

0821DC084 – AQUAMAN THE BECOMING #2 (OF 6) CVR B KHARY RANDOLPH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Diego Olortegui, Wade Von Grawbadger (CA) David Talaski

Someone launched a terrorist attack on Atlantis, and Jackson Hyde is the prime suspect! Despite Mera's best efforts to defend Jackson against the accusations of the Atlantean guard, the evidence is mounting and time's running out. How far will Jackson go to prove his innocence?

In Shops: 10/26/2021

SRP: $3.99

