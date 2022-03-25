Aquamen #2 Preview: Daddy Issues Cause Rift Between Aquamen

Jackson's Daddy Issues cause a rift with Arthur when Arthur tries to bring Black Manta onto the Aquamen team in this preview of Aquamen #2. Can he work through these issues in time to save the world? No comic book writer in history has had success in this area, so we'll just have to see. Check out the preview below.

AQUAMEN #2

DC Comics

0122DC099

0122DC100 – Aquamen #2 Mico Suayan Cover – $4.99

0122DC853 – Aquamen #2 Jim Lee Cover – $4.99

(W) Chuck Brown, Brandon Thomas (A) Sami Basri (CA) Travis Moore

After the shocking revelation at the end of last issue, will the new Aquamen partnership be over before it even begins?! With more Atlantean sleepers awaking, the team races to discover what Orm's role is in the situation…and how long has he been involved?!

In Shops: 3/29/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.