Sabrina The Teenage Witch in Archie Comics August 2025 Solicits

Sabrina The Teenage Witch: Book Of Magic gets collected in Archie Comics' August 2025 solicits as the first Sabrina comic gets a facsimile.

Article Summary Sabrina The Teenage Witch: Book Of Magic gets a full collection release in August 2025 from Archie Comics.

The very first Sabrina The Teenage Witch comic returns as a facsimile edition for a new generation of fans.

Betty & Veronica: Summer Fun in the Sun one-shot brings brand new summer adventures to Riverdale this August.

Classic Archie jumbo digests and showcase digests feature new stories and celebrate over 50 years in print.

Sabrina The Teenage Witch: Book Of Magic by Kelly Thompson, Danielle Paige, Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Veronica Johnson, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli gets collected in Archie Comics' August 2025 solicits and solicitations, while the very first Sabrina comic book gets a facsimile version.

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH: BOOK OF MAGIC (TR)

On Sale August 6, 2025 | 256 PGS, Full Color | $19.99

SABRINA FANS, REJOICE! For the first time ever, the full collection of the iconic Sabrina series by Kelly Thompson (Birds of Prey, Jeff the Landshark) and Veronica Fish (Howard the Duck, Blackwood)! Spanning two story arcs and a special bonus holiday story, Sabrina, a teen witch, struggles to balance high school and her burgeoning powers. New to Greendale with aunts Hilda and Zelda, she faces love interests, rivalries, potential BFFs, supernatural chaos, blackmail, family drama, and a portal to a paranormal world with unknown outcomes—just everyday teenage problems! Packed with bonus behind-the-scenes content: scripts, sketches, character designs, variant cover gallery, & more!

Script: Kelly Thompson, Danielle Paige | Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Veronica Johnson, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli | Cover: Veronica Fish

Cover A: Fred Harper (MR)

Cover B: 3 Copy Shannon Wheeler Unlock Var (MR)

Cover C: Fred Harper Exclusive Trading Card by Greg Scott Var (MR)

BETTY & VERONICA: SUMMER FUN IN THE SUN O.S.

On Sale August 6, 2025 | 32 PGS, Full Color | $4.99

JOIN IN THE SUMMER FUN! Betty & Veronica return to make a splash this summer! Packed with 30 pages of story content, including a brand new story! Archie's won free tickets to a brand-new waterpark in Riverdale, and he wants the whole gang to join him! But someone like Veronica doesn't just go to a water park—she's there to make a SPLASH!

Script: Holly G! | Art: Holly G!, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover A: Holly G!, Rosario "Tito" Peña

Cover B: Dan Parent, Rosario "Tito" Peña

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #363

On Sale August 6, 2025 | 192 PGS, Full Color | $9.99

CELEBRATING OVER 50 YEARS OF ARCHIE DIGESTS! Brand new story! Dive into the latest jumbo-sized adventure with Archie and the gang!

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #337

On Sale August 13, 2025 | 192 PGS, Full Color | $9.99

CELEBRATING OVER 50 YEARS OF ARCHIE DIGESTS! Brand new story! Join Betty & Veronica for more fun-filled tales in this jumbo digest!

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #153

On Sale August 20, 2025 | 192 PGS, Full Color | $9.99

CELEBRATING OVER 50 YEARS OF ARCHIE DIGESTS! Brand new story! Explore the World of Archie with this jumbo digest packed with fresh adventures!

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #25: SUMMER FUN

On Sale August 27, 2025 | 192 PGS, Full Color | $9.99

CELEBRATING OVER 50 YEARS OF ARCHIE DIGESTS! Brand new story! Soak up the summer fun with Archie and friends in this showcase digest!

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #1 (FACSIMILE)

On Sale August 6, 2025 | Full Color

MILESTONE FIRST ISSUE OF SABRINA'S FIRST-EVER COMIC SERIES! Re-live the magic when everyone's favorite teenage witch got her very own comic series! Experience history with even more pages than ever in this faithfully reprinted full-facsimile edition!

Script: Frank Doyle | Art/Cover A: Dan DeCarlo, Rudy Lapick, Bill Yoshida | Cover B: Andy Price 8.27.25 48 PAGES $6.99

