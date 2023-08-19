Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, persepolis

Marjane Satrapi's Persepolis in the Daily LITG, 19th of August 2023

Looks like Reddit noticed the Persepolis' Marjane Satrapi story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, boosting it to the top of the chart.

Looks like Reddit noticed the Persepolis' Marjane Satrapi story… No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Persepolis' Marjane Satrapi Will Never Make Comics Again

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Frank Miller's Thing

LITG two years ago: Nightwing Goes Where Batman Wouldn't

LITG three years ago, Pokemon Go, Supernatural, Venompool and Nightwing

Pokemon GO is still driving so much attention, but a little relationship news from Supernatural also turns heads. Venompool is designed to appeal and everyone likes to see Nightwing's changing status…

What was happening four years ago.

Whatever happened to Wolverine's daughter? Is she on Krakoa?

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Gene Ha , co-creator of Top Ten, creator of Mae.

, co-creator of Top Ten, creator of Mae. Joshua Fialkov , writer of I Vampire, Doctor Who, The Ultimates, co-creator of The Bunker, The Life After, Elk's Run

, writer of I Vampire, Doctor Who, The Ultimates, co-creator of The Bunker, The Life After, Elk's Run James Kenneth Woodward, artist on Fallen Angel.

artist on Fallen Angel. Brian Haberlin, co-creator of Witchblade, The Marked, Sonata, creator of Anomaly.

co-creator of Witchblade, The Marked, Sonata, creator of Anomaly. Paul Renaud, artist on Vampirella, Dejah Thoris, Red Sonja, Lord Of The Jungle.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!