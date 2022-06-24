Archie Comics Goes X-Files-Meets-Black Mirror With Weirder Mysteries

From Ron Robbins, Joanne Starer, Frank Tieri, Ryan Jampole, Juan Bobillo and Frederico Sabbatini Archie Comics create Chilling Adventures Present: Weirder Mysteries #1 using the cast of Riverdale in their September 2021 Solicits, along with the standard Archie Comics fare…

CHILLING ADV WEIRDER MYSTERIES CVR A GORHAM

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL221176

(W) Ron Robbins, Joanne Starer, Frank Tieri (A) Ryan Jampole, Juan Bobillo, Frederico Sabbatini (CA) Adam Gorham

Riverdale is known to be a hotbed of strange happenings and paranormal activity… always has been and always will be. Take a look as a few extra-special case files are opened that highlight the weird occurrences that happen in the small, quiet town, in a one-shot anthology that's equal parts The X-Files and Black Mirror. *

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SABRINA ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL221178

(W) Dan Parent (A / CA) Dan Parent

We couldn't possibly enter spooky season without celebrating Sabrina as much as possible! And we're kicking off this spectacular with a BRAND NEW Sabrina story that we guarantee will be the greatest Sabrina Halloween story ever! In "Celebration Vexation!" It's Sabrina's birthday and she's celebrating her day-with an epic battle against her nemesis, a BRAND NEW character named AMBER NIGHTSTONE! Amber is an evil witch born at exactly the same time as Sabrina. Only one witch born that day may live amongst mortals, and Amber wants her turn, so she has to erase Sabrina from history! All that plus a collection of classic-style spell-binding stories!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 2.99

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #10 SABRINA

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL221179

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan DeCarlo

We're celebrating Sabrina the Teenage Witch's 60th anniversary with a special digest showcasing some of her most magical and mischievous stories throughout her history!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 8.99

ARCHIE ENCYCLOPEDIA SC

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL221180

This ENCYCLOPEDIA of Archie Comics characters and universes is the be-all, end-all guide to everything in the expanded and ever-growing World of Archie Comics! Sure, you may know who Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Reggie are, and maybe you even know a thing or two about Dilton, Ethel, Cheryl, and Moose! But that's still only just scratching the surface of the vast library of Archie Comics characters! An ideal collector's item for mega-fans as well as the perfect jumping-on point for any fans that are new to Archie Comics, get set for an expansive tour of Riverdale and beyond with The Archie Encyclopedia!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 19.99

VERY ARCHIE CHRISTMAS TP

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL221181

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent

Have a holly, jolly Christmas in this title featuring some of Archie's most merry stories! It's the most wonderful time of the year once again! Archie and the gang are doing the last of their Christmas shopping and decking the halls in this special collection. Can Archie get his Christmas decorating done in time for the big day? Will Reggie get his name taken off Santa's Naughty List? Get ready for the gift of festively fun tales from Riverdale!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 12.99

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #333

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL221182

(W) Various, Dan Parent, Ian Flynn (A) VARIOUS, Dan Parent, Ryan Jampole (CA) Francis Bonnet, Rex Lindsey

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, "3 Goes Into Three…" three is the magic number in this special 333rd issue! And you know what has three sides? A triangle! And triangles are important to Riverdale-well, at least one is: Archie, Betty, and Veronica's love triangle! But triangles aren't the only special shapes in Riverdale, see what other geometrical figures pop up in this fun story!

Then, in "Case of the High Grade Hacker!" An internet threat known only as "Pseudo" has come to Riverdale. They're attacking school databases, and wiping out all students' grading data. Worried that this will cause Archie to have to repeat the school year, he enlists the help of Detective Sam Hill to crack down on this hacker!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 8.99

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #307

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL221183

(W) VARIOUS, Francis Bonnet (A) Rex Lindsey, Various (CA) Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! "Cemetery Situation," Betty, Veronica, Archie, Jughead, and a few of their friends are walking together on their way to the Halloween Dance After Party. Shrill suggests that they take a shortcut through the graveyard. What could possibly go wrong? They soon find themselves in for a night of spooky shenanigans!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 8.99

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #123

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL221184

(W) Francis Bonnet, Ian Flynn, Various (A) Various, Bill Galvan (A / CA) Bill Golliher

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in ""Doom Back from the Tomb," While the gang is on a hike. Jughead steps into an opening in a hollow tree and then disappears. The gang begins to investigate and promptly disappear one by one as they follow each other. It turns out to be an elevator to an underground lair! What will they unearth there?

Then, in "Case of the Party Crasher," Archie gets meta in this party on the Archie Comics lot! Your favorite characters are all letting loose in between making comics-but when Archie finds out a supervillain is threatening to crash their celebration, it's time for Detective Sam Hill to stop the break-in before it happens!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 8.99