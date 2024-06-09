Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: archie comics, omnibus, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures

Archie Comics Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures Get An Omnibus

IDW Publishing is to collect the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures series that ran in 1988 in Omnibus form.

Article Summary IDW Publishing announces Omnibus of TMNT Adventures comics from 1988.

First volume due March 2025, collecting issues 1-17 of the 72-issue series.

Series adapts TV episodes, then shifts to original stories with new characters.

Omnibus includes rare shorts, enhancing fans' collection and reading experience.

IDW Publishing is to collect the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures series that ran in 1988 in Omnibus form, something TMNT fans have been asking for for a long time. The first volume, 760 pages long, will be published by IDW in March 2025, collecting the first seventeen issues of the seventy-two-issue run, with more volumes to follow. Maybe four in total? Possibly five if you include the specials and annuals.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures was published by Archie Comics until 1995, aimed at a younger audience than the other TMNT comics at the time, closer to the cartoon. The series initially adapted episodes of the show, but by issue #5, series creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird handed the comic over to Mirage artists Ryan Brown and Stephen Murphy. The series moved to original storylines, often incorporating social and environmentalist themes and introduced several new characters.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures Omnibus, Vol. 1 Hardcover – March 25, 2025

by Dean Clarrain, Ryan Brown

Relive the animated adventures of the TMNT in these classic stories from the Archie Comics series presented in this oversized hardcover! The original animated TMNT series debuted in December 1987 and began airing full-time in October 1988 by which time the comic series had already been on sale for two months. The first three-issue series proved so popular that it turned into an ongoing series that would run for 72 issues, multiple specials, and various mini-series. This omnibus aims to collect all of the issues in recommended reading order giving fans of the series a reading experience like never before! Volume 1 collects the original three-issue mini-series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures issues #1–17, plus the short stories "Zen Million Year to Birth," "The Night of Monsterex," "Metamorphosis," "A Forgotten TMNT Adventure," "Yo-Ho-Ho! And a Bottle of Mutagen!," and "Doomsday Hassle in Banshee Castle."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!