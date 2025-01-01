Are Justice League Conspiracy Theories Coming? (Project Atom Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: Project Atom, Watchtower

Are Justice League Conspiracy Theories Coming? (Project Atom #1 by John Ridley, Ryan Parrott and Mike Perkins Spoilers)

One of the many scoops that Bleeding Cool ran this year was that the superpowers of the DC Comics Universe were about to get thrown up in the air, as a result of the Absolute Power comic book series. And so it came to pass. Lois Lane has got General Zod's powers; Fire and Ice have mixed them up; Plastic Man is turning invisible; Black Canary has heat vision; Supergirl has hypnosis powers; Barry Allen has nothing, that sort of thing. Clock King has new powers over memory and time perception, Wally West can generate his own duplicate, and some other civilians have found themselves with powers they weren't expecting and have no idea how to control, especially if they are kids. We've seen that in Black Lightning, people who may be having a bit of a bad day are picked up off the streets of Metropolis and sent to space to the Watchtower. Today, it's in Justice League: The Atom Project, courtesy of John Ridley, Ryan Parrott, and Mike Perkins.

Basically they are kidnapping kids and keeping them on a space station, away from their parents. Concentration camps in space? They might as well throw them all into that Phantom Zone portal they have down the corridor… the conspiracy theories that will be built upon this…

"You know those Justice League New World Order types? They've got kids up in that space station of theirs, and they won't bring them down; the parents don't even know what's going on…" Puts Pizzagate to shame, doesn't it?

JUSTICE LEAGUE THE ATOM PROJECT #1 (OF 6) CVR A MIKE PERKINS

(W) John Ridley, Ryan Parrott (A/CA) Mike Perkins

IT'S THE GREATEST POWER IN THE DC UNIVERSE…AND ALSO ITS DEADLIEST WEAPON. In the wake of Absolute Power, the superpowers of planet Earth are in chaos…and it's up to the newly reformed Justice League to restore order to that chaos. Enter Ray Palmer and Ryan Choi, together as the heroes called Atom. These brilliant minds get to work crafting the world's first superpower reallocation and backup system, code named the Atom Project. But not everyone wants their powers back, and Captain Atom is hell-bent on preventing his missing Atomic abilities from ever being found. Join Oscar-winning writer John Ridley, Rogue Sun co-creator Ryan Parrott and Batman: First Knight artist Mike Perkins down the rabbit hole of an intense atomic-fueled spy thriller that will drop change on the DCU like an atomic bomb! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 01/01/2025

