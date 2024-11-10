Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, black lightning

Black Lightning, And The New Powers Of The DC Universe (Spoilers)

This week sees the publication of Black Lightning #1 by Brandon Thomas and Fico Ossio and powers are up for grabs, it seems.

This week sees the publication of Black Lightning #1 by Brandon Thomas and Fico Ossio. We know after the events of Absolute Power, that the powers of the DC superheroes are a bit up in the air. Some, like Fire and Ice, switched powers. Some, like Barry Allen, lost them. Others like Supergirl, Black Canary and Plastic Man gained new ones. And others, like Lois Lane, got powers out of thin air.

Bleeding Cool also understands that in Titans, Clock King has new powers, over memory and time perception. In Flash, Wally West has gained expansive powers that, with the closing off of the Multiverse, have enabled him to generate his own duplicate, albeit one missing memory. And over in Justice League Unlimited on the Watchtower, Ryan Choi and Ray Palmer, the Atoms, are working on The Atom Project to try and track down where the missing powers went.

But this week's Black Lightning #1 gets there first. Going after those whose abilities have just triggered.

Picking people up off the streets of Metropolis who may be having a bit of a bad day, and sending them to space to the Watchtower. And Suicide Slum, or Southside Heights, has a preponderance, it seems.

Well, everyone is a little fraught right now, and that seems to trigger it.

Though for Black Lightning, it looks like the issue may be coming closer to home for him and his two daughters, Lightning and Thunder… Black Lightning #1 by Brandon Thomas and Fico Ossio is published on Wednesday.

BLACK LIGHTNING #1 CVR A FICO OSSIO

(W) Brandon Thomas (A/CA) Fico Ossio

BLACK LIGHTNING IS BACK, AND THIS TIME, IT'S A FAMILY AFFAIR! Jefferson Pierce leads the Justice League's new metahuman outreach initiative, helping those with powers before they can cause harm to themselves or others–but everything changes when its his own daughter, Anissa Pierce, who comes to him for help. With Thunder's dangerous new powers and the new Masters of Disaster jeopardizing the coexistence between humans and Metas, Black Lightning is on the front lines of a culture war brewing in the suburbs of Metropolis! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/13/2024

