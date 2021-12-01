Are Reed And Sue The Worst Parents Of All? Fantastic Four #38 Spoilers

Last month, Bleeding Cool looked at the parenting skills of the Fantastic Four's Ben and Alicia Grimm and found them wanting. At the time, I wrote about their newly adopted son, Jo Venn.

What kind of reprimand will such callous, cold-blooded murderers face? After all, they must pay for their crimes…

The kind of scolding one might get for stealing from a purse, it seems. With the loophole that it's only his dad seeing him kill that's the problem here. Yes, that's what's unacceptable. Do we have a couple of Punishers in the making? Where could such lax family values come from?

Well, in today's Fantastic Four #38, it all comes out. As The Wizard sues for custody of his own young clone, Bentley-23, and the newly revamped She-Hulk is defending the FF's claim, The WQixard has plenty to use…

And if Drahgon Man won't do, what about Reed Richards and Sue Storm?

And he goes there with Franklin Richards too.

You know he ends up as the new Galactus, right? Just saying. And then there's Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters…

So no one gets to be parents? Of course, it's really hard to argue, child endanegrment has always been a thing in superhero comic books, with writers doing inordinate twisting and turning to justify sidekicks and the like. And with more and more superheroes becoming parents, one has to wonder how far this could go. Maybe the FF should have hired a different firm?

Someone who might actually have a better chance of anticipating what The Wizard is up to…

