Are You Afraid of Darkseid #1 Preview: A Frightening Price Tag

October is finally upon us, which means it's time for comic book publishers to try to cash in on the Halloween-themed month with some spooky comics. DC is coming right out of the gate with Are You Afraid of Darkseid #1, a ten-dollar one-shot hitting stores on October 5th. Ten bucks for one comic?! Now that's scary! In this preview, we see the framing story of the Teen Titans telling scary Darkseid-themed tales around a campfire, and we get a glimpse at one of those tales featuring Harley Quinn and Darkseid. Check out the preview below.

ARE YOU AFRAID OF DARKSEID #1 (ONE SHOT)

DC Comics

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Hipp

Story By Elliott Kalan, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Jeremy Haun, Kenny Porter, Calvin Kasulke, Terry Blas, Ed Brisson, And More. Pencils And Inks By Max Dunbar, Mike Norton, Jesús Hervás, Chris Mitten, Garry Brown, And More. Gather 'round the fire, fellow campers, because it's time for that most terrifying of traditions—campfire stories so scary you'll never sleep without a night-light again! The Teen Titans guide those brave enough through tales of Batman and the hidden killer, Superman and Lois Lane and the killer in their back seat, Harley Quinn and Darkseid versus a furious Bloody Mary, and four more stories so hair-raising you'll call your momma to come pick you up. So toast your marshmallows, pull up a s'more, and answer the only question that matters this Halloween: Are you afraid of Darkseid?

In Shops: 10/5/2021

SRP: $9.99

