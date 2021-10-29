Arkham City The Order Of The World #2 Preview: I Want A New Drug

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. Huey Lewis would be pleased with this preview of Arkham City The Order of the World #2, in which a new drug craze is sweeping the streets of Gotham City. Check out the preview below.

ARKHAM CITY THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #2 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Dan Watters (A) Dani (CA) Sam Wolfe Connelly

Dr. Jacosta Joy, Arkham's last living psychiatrist, continues her descent into the Ten-Eyed Man's world of delusion. But are his claims of ghosts and ritual purely figments of his imagination, or is there a method to his madness? Meanwhile, Dr. Double X, a man with the ability to project his soul outside of his own body, has been taken prisoner by a very friendly couple who have discovered that his powers of astral projection can be used on others…and they are addictive. But when Azrael appears in this den of sin, will anyone be safe from his cleansing fire? Join us on our second trip into the darkest corners of Gotham City and bear witness to the foul creatures, Arkhamite and Gothamite alike, that call them home.

In Shops: 11/02/2021

SRP: $3.99