Army Of Darkness: The Board Game, From Dynamite Entertainment

Article Summary Army of Darkness: The Board Game offers fast-paced, co-op tower defense action for 2-4 players (5 with expansion).

Players defend Arthur's castle from Evil Ash, Evil Sheila, and a relentless Deadite army in cinematic battles.

Includes 44 detailed miniatures, 6 custom dice, 95 cards, tokens, and multiple character boards per set.

Expansion enables five-player games and more miniatures; preorder now for February 2026 release via BackerKit.

Dynamite CEO Nick Barrucci says "We've been growing our game division, and are now ready to launch our Army of Darkness game. This is a fast-paced, co-operative, "tower defense" game for 2-4 players commanding Arthur's army of knights as they hold off Evil Ash, Evil Sheila, and their army of Deadites from getting their hands on the Necronomicon. And Army of Darkness was the first title that launched Dynamite! This game rocks! It has 22" x 22" folding game board PLUS 44 character miniatures with the expansion! In addition to that we have 6 custom dice with 95 cards PLUS 47 tokens and 4 character boards (5 with the expansion!) AND 1 rulebook! You need a rulebook! Seriously this is a GREAT game!" I hear you, Nicky.

"Evil Ash and his "bride," Evil Sheila, are on a mission to extinguish all human life. Their Deadite army has Arthur's castle under siege and players must work together to fight off the swarms of undead before, they too, become victims of the underworld. This fast-paced, co-operative, "tower defense" game has 2-4 players commanding Arthur's army of knights as they hold off Evil Ash, Evil Sheila, and their army of Deadites from getting their hands on the Necronomicon. Players strategically select action cards to formulate their attack and defense, but their luck will be tested as the battle evolves, unexpected twists happen in the turn of a card, and the best laid plans could be foiled. But additional help is at hand from the modern world… in the trunk of Ash's car are various tools to assist players in getting the upper hand. And if the resources of the living world aren't enough, dare to tap into the pages of the Necronomicon and cast a spell at your own risk. Any words uttered from the Necronomicon could either mean salvation for Ash and his friends, or damnation for the entire human race!

"The first expansion for the game is already finished development and available optionally right alongside the full game launch, for fans wanting to upgrade their play experience right out the box. It unleashes the game to its next level, enabling five players at once, adding more miniatures, and more! The Army of Darkness board game has a playtime of 60-90 minutes and includes: 22" x 22" folding game board

44 character miniatures with the expansion!

6 custom dice

95 cards

47 tokens

4 character boards (5 with the expansion!)

1 rulebook "Army of Darkness is the first license Dynamite acquired over 20 years ago. We have a strong passion for Ash and the AOD fanbase," said Nick Barrucci, CEO and Publisher of Dynamite Entertainment. "This new board game is going to be a smash hit with players, so we're ecstatic to watch it come to life."

The game is available to preorder now via BackerKit, in the final stages of production for February 2026.

