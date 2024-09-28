Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Manga, Tokyopop | Tagged: Makino Maebaru, Yamato Fujimine

Arousing Priestess in TokyoPop December 2024 Solicits

Makino Maebaru and Yamato Fujimine's new manga series, The Inconvenient Life Of An Arousing Priestess starts from TokyoPop in February 2025

Makino Maebaru and Yamato Fujimine's manga series from a couple of years ago, The Inconvenient Life Of An Arousing Priestess comes to print, in English, from TokyoPop's December 2024 solicits and solicitations, though like the rest, out in February 2025. With a Monster-fighting priestess, Monica, whose powers arouse those around her and herself…

INCONVENIENT LIFE OF AN AROUSING PRIESTESS GN VOL 01

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

OCT242247

(W) Makino Maebaru (A) Yamato Fujimine

Monster-fighting priestess Monica's impressive powers earned her an engagement with the crown prince, but… those powers come with a downside, arousing anyone affected, including herself! When the prince finds out, their engagement doesn't last long. While news of the "indecent" holy woman spreads throughout the land, an unexpected connection from her past approaches Monica for help: he needs her powers, and the rumors don't seem to bother him. His name is Richard, and unbeknownst to Monica, he is also a prince…

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

MARGRAVES DAUGHTER & THE ENEMY PRINCE VOL 01

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

OCT242248

(W) An Ogura

This enemies-to-lovers fantasy romance follows a strong-willed, sword-wielding heroine who takes control of her own destiny. Anna, daughter of the Margrave of Halmich, is tired of the expectations placed on women in court. She has no interest in marrying a nobleman because society expects it of her. Instead, she works hard on her swordsmanship and dreams of joining her father on the battlefield someday. Unfortunately, fate deals her a heavy blow: when the hostile forces of the Kingdom of Albion invade and take the Halmich heir prisoner, she is given to the enemy prince in exchange for her brother's life. But even in the face of these tragic circumstances, Anna still has plans of her own: "I'll infiltrate their ranks as a tribute, and then… I'll defeat the man who killed my father."

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

MY CONTRACT WITH THE APOTHECARY MONSTER GN VOL 01

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

OCT242249

(W) Ayaka Sakuraze (A) Ino Manmaru

In this world, monsters consume a person's lifespan in exchange for granting their every wish. However, Nea's mysterious "apothecary" monster seems uninterested in consuming hers. After wandering into the land of Weem, Nea is offered the illustrious position of Songbearer, and forms a contract with Dino – a monster as beautiful as he is powerful. While Nea adjusts to her role (and Dino's peculiar brand of companionship) she is tasked with the search for the Grimmdoll Chain: an artifact in possession of the elusive Masked Monster. If not her lifespan, what will Dino require of her in exchange for her wishes…?

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

FOX & LITTLE TANUKI GN VOL 07 (O/A)

TOKYOPOP

OCT242241

(W) Mi Tagawa

The thrilling conclusion! Senzou struggles against Gyokumen's rage and hate, but unlike before, he isn't alone anymore. Determined to see things through to the end, Koyuki and Manpachi refuse to leave Senzou's side. Even the Makami wolves, who were tasked with stopping Senzou if he went on a rampage, are ready to throw their all into supporting Senzou in his battle. The time has come at last for the final confrontation, and there's only one chance for Senzou to get it right!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

RESIDENT EVIL INFINITE DARKNESS BEGINNING TP (O/A) (MR)

TOKYOPOP

OCT242242

(W) Keith R. A. DeCandido (A / CA) Carmelo Zagaria, Valentina Cuomo

Based on the 2021 animated series featured on Netflix, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, this exciting graphic novel tie-in features an all-new original story from the world of Resident Evil. This prequel features fan-favorite character Leon in an action-packed new story!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

WATCH DOGS TOKYO GN VOL 02 (O/A)

TOKYOPOP

OCT242243

(W) Seiichi Shirato (A) Shuuhei Kamo

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government decided to introduce J-ctOS, an urban infrastructure management system developed by Blume Japan. People's lives have changed completely due to the convenience of improved infrastructure, and the ease of interconnectivity. Everything is fine, as long as they don't think too hard about what lurks in the shadows behind closed doors at the Blume corporation…

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

A LOVESTRUCK CAT WANTS TO BE PETTED GN (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

OCT242244

(W) Nira Kaneyuki

Sweet and skittish Kotetsu has been stopping by the pet store lately just to see Okazaki! When Okazaki asks to see pictures of Kotetsu's cat, Kotetsu is overjoyed to finally exchange contact info with his crush… but what Okazaki doesn't know is that Kotetsu is the cat! Having suddenly turned half-human, half-cat, Kotetsu must hide his cute ears and tail as he adjusts to his new lifestyle and pursues a blossoming friendship with Okazaki. But what will Okazaki think when he finds out the truth?

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

BOYS GILDING THE LILY SHALL DIE GN VOL 03

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

OCT242245

(W) Yomogimochi

Chihaya Katagiri has always been the first trumpet in her school's brass band-until Hibiki Aikawa transfers from a prestigious school and takes the spot. Despite initial suspicions, the two quickly become close; Katagiri admires Aikawa's talent and enthusiasm for playing the trumpet, and Aikawa is struck by Katagiri's grounded treatment of her abilities, as well as her love for music. As their feelings for each other grow stronger, their lives become more complicated with the stress of classes, other relationships, and the last competition of their high school careers drawing near.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

I DONT NEED A SCRIPT FOR LOVE GN (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

OCT242246

(W) Umire Konatsu

This sexy boys love romance takes place in the whirlwind world of TV stars and handsome celebrities! Popular actor Subaru Yuuki meets up-and-coming model Kudo Kaiho at a gay bar, and the two flirt and have a one-night stand. When Subaru's co-star is injured and forced to step down from the drama they're shooting, who should arrive to replace him but Kudo! Despite their recent fling and the obvious chemistry between them, Subaru must resist Kudo's advances because it's his personal policy not to get involved with cast members. Besides, he's not interested in a real relationship; he prefers to keep things no strings attached. Kudo, however, remains undeterred and makes a suggestion: what if, after the show is over, they become lovers?

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

PERSON I LOVED ASKED ME TO DIE IN MY SISTERS STEAD GN VOL 02

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

OCT242250

(W) Mizuki Nagano (A) Maki Yamori

Lady Wisteria's greatest wish is to be worthy of the man she loves, Lord Bright. But when Wisteria's little sister, Rosalie, is selected to enter the Predawn Realm as its guardian, never to return, Bright begs Wisteria to take Rosalie's place! After all, Wisteria is skilled with magic, and resistant to the sinister miasma that threatens the mortal world. Heartbroken, Wisteria enters the Predawn Realm, accompanied by the sacred sword, Sartis. Twenty years later, a stranger with a familiar face appears, demanding the sword and challenging Wisteria. Who is he, and why does he resemble Lord Bright…?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

PLANETA GN (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

OCT242251

(W) Ana Oncina

A sci-fi lesbian romance taking place in two possible realities: a cozy little cabin on modern Earth, or the distant planet Nebulon ruled by technological advances far beyond our time. Nature-loving loner Valentina lives in a small, cozy cabin in the middle of the forest with her dog Sopa. Every night, she has a dream: she lives isolated on another planet with Ane, her partner. And although everything is too strange, too white and too silent, it seems that Ane and Valentina are made for each other. But is Ane real? To what extent is this alternative reality a dream? This unique and thought-provoking graphic novel by acclaimed Spanish artist Ana Oncina features a variety of color palettes contrasting between each setting, creating a soft-hued, dreamy atmosphere for this story about searching for one's place in the world.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

THIS IS BUT A HELL OF A DREAM GN (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

OCT242252

(W) Senco Yoshimoto

An erotic, whimsical and heart-warming love comedy about an awkwardly inexperienced incubus and the handsome host club worker trying to teach him how to be sexy! Despite being an incubus, Forni is not good at sexual matters. Unfortunately, an incubus needs sex to survive… so he ends up passing out in the street due to starvation. Luckily for him, he gets rescued by the host club worker Harumi, who takes him home. That night, Forni sneaks into Harumi's dream to have a "meal" – but it's his first time and he doesn't know how to do it! That's how Harumi ends up teaching him instead… "If it feels good, I want you to tell me. Got it?"

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

THIS REINCARNATED COUNTESS TRY ESCAPE HER PRINCE GN VOL 02 (

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

OCT242253

(W) Saki Tsukigami (A) Akino Shiina

In the midst of a crowded ballroom, the Countess Sherazade is overcome by a flood of memories. Memories of a past life as an ordinary girl in another world, reading a Teen Love novel about a meek, but kind-hearted young woman from an impoverished noble family who catches the Prince's eye, and then attracts his love. A novel that recounts the story of her own life… or what it will soon become. The only problem is… this story ends with Sherazade as a traumatized and broken shell of herself, and there's no way she's going to sit back and let that happen. At that moment, Shera makes a promise to herself- to do whatever it takes to make sure she will never, ever marry the prince!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

WHITE LIAR GN (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

OCT242254

(W) Tomo Serizawa

Shiraishi Kei is a talented freelance beautician who's experienced more downs than ups when it comes to past relationships, and so has decided to swear off love. However, when the mysterious up-and-coming actor Taiga Jinnouchi enters his life, their casual one-night stand turns into much more. Unbeknownst to Kei, Taiga has been harboring a secret for years – something that changes the meaning behind "fooling around" as the line between lies and sincerity are blurred in this whirlwind showbiz love story!

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

JEALOUSY BLINDS LOVE GN (O/A) (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

OCT242255

(W) Eiji Nagisa

Once a child prodigy pianist, Shion Kirino is now a burnt-out, bitter shell of himself, lost in grief over his mother's passing and his own dying passion toward the musical career that had defined his connection to her. When he's approached by Kei Takase – a talented younger colleague who professes his admiration for Kirino – he ends up inviting him home for sex. When Takase isn't deterred by Kirino's abrasive exterior, Kirino finds that he cannot deny Takase's unwavering devotion… But practicing piano together and celebrating Takase's successes also stirs up Kirino's own insecurities and distorted sense of jealousy. After a lifetime of loneliness, can he find salvation in Takase without dragging him down?

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

MY BEAUTIFUL MAN GN VOL 01 (O/A) (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

OCT242256

(W) Yuu Nagira (A) Megumi Kitano

Hira has always dreaded the first day of new classes. Ever since he was little, he's had a stutter that only worsens when he's anxious, causing Hira to always sink to the bottom of the social pyramid. This year of his high school career might not have been any different if it weren't for him: Kiyoi, the most beautiful and kingly man Hira has ever seen. Normally, their lives would never intersect, but Hira suddenly gets a chance to grow closer with Kiyoi when he's made the popular group's gofer and gets Kiyoi's phone number! Hira treasures every order Kiyoi gives him and every bit of change he's handed to run errands… Is this what they call love?

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

NEVER LET GO GN VOL 02 (O/A) (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

OCT242257

(W) Saki Sakimoto

Rich-kid Haruto is used to being flattered and fawned over by fellow students, so when he's kicked out of his elite Alpha school, he finds himself as the ultra-desirable Alpha transfer student at a mixed-gender high school. Everyone is quick to try to befriend him-everyone, that is, except student council president Miyabi, who actually seems to despise him. Haruto swore he wouldn't get involved with anyone at his new school, but something about openly hostile, sickly-looking Miyabi keeps drawing Haruto in…

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

WILD BEAST FOREST HOUSE GN VOL 01 (O/A) (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

OCT242258

(W) Inma R.

The hit Boys Love comic with over 10 million views on Webtoon, available for the first time in print! "Wild Beast" is the only place in the forest where wild animals can rest under the promise of not hurting each other. When the owner, a wolf called Ragnar, receives the unexpected visit of Yule, a domestic cat, he foresees the boy's going to bring him trouble. But maybe something else too…?

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

DISNEY MANGA PIXARS FINDING NEMO GN

TOKYO POP – DISNEY MANGA

OCT242237

(A) Ryuichi Hoshino

TOKYOPOP brings readers Finding Nemo, a retelling of the film in manga style. This manga volume includes exclusive bonus features, manga illustrations, and Pixar sketches! Based on the beloved Disney• Pixar classic, this manga follows Marlin, the clownfish, who is highly overprotective of his son, Nemo. When Nemo gets caught by a diver and ends up in a dentist's fish tank, Marlin stops at nothing to find him and gets a little help from a blue tang named Dory.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

`

