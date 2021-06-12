Arthur Adams Longshot and Michael Jackson Original Artwork at Auction

We've been looking at the 2021 June 17 – 19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction #7244 auction from Heritage, which may be their most significant comic book auction to date with some insanely valuable, desirable, and influential examples of original comic book artwork. Such as a handful of pages by Arthur Adams from his classic Longshot – as well as a character modelled on Michael Jackson – alongside X-Men and Superman. Take a peek.

Arthur Adams, Whilce Portacio, and Scott Williams Longshot #2 Story Page 9 Original Art (Marvel, 1985). The Longshot limited series served as Arthur Adams' first significant comics work and solidified him as a fan-favorite artist right from the jump. On this flashback page, Longshot relives the loss of his fellow slave of Mojo, who bears a striking resemblance to Michael Jackson. Crafted in ink over graphite and blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area 10" x 15". The page is lightly toned. There is a Gumby Hulk sketch on the top margin. The bottom and top left corners and top edge are irregularly trimmed. Pinholes on the top left corner and whiteout marks on the last panel. In Excellent condition. It will end at 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Arthur Adams, Whilce Portacio, and Scott Williams Longshot #5 Story Page 17 Original Art (Marvel, 1986). Arthur Adams turned a lot of heads with his distinct hyper-detailed pencil work for the Longshot limited series. Longshot crashes into the scene, joining Doctor Strange to investigate Ricochet Rita's apartment. The first time both characters appeared on the same page. Crafted in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area 10" x 15". The page is toned. The bottom, top left, and top edge are irregularly trimmed. Whiteout art correction in Panel 5 and whiteout text corrections in Panels 2 and 4. In Excellent condition. It will end at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Arthur Adams, Whilce Portacio, and Scott Williams Longshot #6 Story Page 22 Original Art (Marvel, 1986). Arthur Adams comics debut on the Longshot series was a significant break from Marvel's house style of the mid-eighties and made him an iconic fan favorite straight out of the gate. On this page from the limited series, Longshot is mystified by his first experience using telephones in an exchange with Doctor Strange, who is helping Ricochet Rita recover. Crafted in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area 10" x 15". The page is lightly toned. The top edge is irregularly trimmed. The bottom and top left corners are trimmed. Whiteout text correction in Panel 8, a discolored stat paste-up in Panel 2. In Excellent condition. It will end at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Arthur Adams and Terry Austin X-Men Annual #10 Story Page 27 Original Art (Marvel, 1987). Cannonball, Sunspot, Danielle Moonstar, and Magma cross paths with Longshot in an arena battle with Mojo's minions from this landmark annual that saw the New Mutants step into their new graduation costumes as X-Men for the first time. Created in ink over graphite and blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area 10.5" x 16". The top edge is irregularly trimmed. In Excellent condition. It will end at 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.