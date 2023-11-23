Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: arune singh, Jonboy Meyers, skybound

Arune Singh Now Vice President Brand, Editorial at Skybound

Arune Singh promoted to Vice President Brand, Editorial at Skybound Entertainment, publishers of Walking Dead, Transformers and GI Joe.

Formerly held VP and leadership roles at Boom Studios, Syfy, and Marvel.

Brian Michael Bendis honored him with a Legion of Super-Heroes character.

Skybound, co-founded by Robert Kirkman, behind The Walking Dead and others.

Three years ago I scooped the news that comics publicity and marketing veteran Arune Singh was leaving Boom Studios after four years. We then discovered he was going to Skybound Entertainment as Director, Brand in their Editorial department. And he gave us this photograph to use.

Handsome devil. Previous to this, he was VP marketing at Boom Studios, a VP at Syfy. comms leader at Marvel, an IGN and CBR reporter and yes, that meant he was editor of my CBR column Lying In The Gutters a decade-and-a-half ago. Also, Brian Michael Bendis named a Legion of Super-Heroes character in his honour.

And now Arune Singh has posted to social media news of a promotion, "proud to officially announce I was recently promoted to Vice President Brand, Editorial at Skybound Entertainment! New work attire pictured below."

That's the Jonboy Meyer cover to Duke #1 we mentioned in a previous article.

Skybound Entertainment is an entertainment company founded in 2010 by Robert Kirkman and David Alpert, and is behind the comic, TV series, games, merchandise and now film version of The Walking Dead, created by Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore. They now have a wide array of publications, such as Invincible, Outcast, Super Dinosaur, Oblivion Song, Fire Power, Birthright, Redneck, Skyward, Extremity, Manifest Destiny, Clementine and more.

