Atagun Ilhan Joins Poison Ivy, No Longer A Six-Issue Comic Book

When the new Poison Ivy series by G Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara was launched, it wasn't exactly an ongoing series and it wasn't exactly a mini-series, but it was pitched as a six-issue comic book. Well, it has done so well that it is now getting another six-issues. The comic has produced controversy for reinventing Poison Ivy as a genocidal child-killing monste, as Bleeding Cool put it, worse than Thanos. Twice as worse, in fact. But controversy sells it seems, as does gorgeous artwork. And with Atagun Ilhan joining from DC's Milestone Initiative programme for issues 7 and 8 in November and December, Marcio Takara will return with #9 in 2023. Ataguan Ilhan is the artist on the self-published digital comic Grimwood Criossing, and on the comic published by Mad Cave Studios, Hellfighter Quin. Born in Turkey, he graduated with BFA in Animation and pursued MFA in Illustration at Syracuse University. He is also working on a six-issue cyberpunk/fantasy story from Scout Comics called Greylock with Eli Shockey.

Pamela Isley's journey continues, as the hit DC comic book series expands with a second arc! Written by G. Willow Wilson, with art by Marcio Takara and covers by Jessica Fong, joined by an incredible complement of stand-out variant artists including Joshua Middleton, Jenny Frison and more, fan-favorite Poison Ivy continues her quest to undo the wrongs of man and return the Earth to the Green… whatever the cost. This dark, lush, character-driven story focuses on "an Ivy who is both a giver of mercy and merciless, who is beautiful and deadly, broken and fierce" (COMICBOOK) with psychedelic art and a host of new characters and ethical quandaries that brings Ivy up to the edge of horror from issue to issue–and Issue #7, on sale 12/6/22, kicks off the second six-issue arc of her story, with Ivy on a new mission, with a renewed outlook on life and a burgeoning new purpose. Poison Ivy #7 and #8 will feature a new interior artist, Atagun Ilhan, a graduate of DC's Milestone Initiative making his DC debut. Series regular artist, Marcio Takara, will return for Issue #9.

Poison Ivy #6

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by WARREN LOUW

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by ZOE THOROGOOD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/1/22

Poison Ivy #7

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by ATAGUN ILHAN

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

Variant cover by LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/6/22