Auctioning Off Three Copies Of Amazing Fantasy #15 At Once

I don't know, you wait for ages for a copy of Amazing Fantasy #15, the first appearance of Spider-Man, by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, with a cover by Jack Kirby and published in 1961 – and then three come along at once. That's how many copies Heritage Auctions have up for auction, coming to an end in three days. All CGC slabbed, of course, one at 5.0, one at 5.5, and one at 6.0 grade. Much how much difference does it make? Quite a lot. Currently $26,000 worth and double the price between 5 and 6…

Amazing Fantasy #15 (Marvel, 1962) CGC FN 6.0 Off-white to white pages. The issue that gave us the origin and first appearance of Spider-Man sits unchallenged at the top of Overstreet's Top 50 Silver Age Comics list. Jack Kirby's cover is one of his most iconic, and Steve Ditko started his memorable run drawing Spidey story art. Uncle Ben and Aunt May also make their debuts. This issue often shows up with "Marvel chipping" — but there's no evidence of that on this nice copy. Overstreet 2020 FN 6.0 value = $36,200. CGC census 11/20: 72 in 6.0, 211 higher.

Current bids are at $51,000.

Amazing Fantasy #15 (Marvel, 1962) CGC FN- 5.5 Cream to off-white pages. Overstreet 2020 FN 6.0 value = $36,200. CGC census 11/20: 99 in 5.5, 283 higher.

Current bids are at $30,000.

Amazing Fantasy #15 (Marvel, 1962) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white pages. An attractive mid-grade copy of a key book, with great eye appeal. Overstreet 2020 VG 4.0 value = $18,100; FN 6.0 value = $36,200. CGC census 11/20: 137 in 5.0, 382 higher.

Current bids are at $25,000. IS that more affordable for your pocket? All looks the same within the slab anyway…