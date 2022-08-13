Avengers 1,000,000 BC #1 Preview: Odin's Shameful Kink Exposed

The death of the Black Panther gets Odin super horny in this preview of Avengers 1,000,000 BC #1. Phoenix, on the other hand… well, let's just say her fantasies involve multiple appendages. Check out the preview below.

Avengers 1,000,000 BC #1

by Jason Aaron & Kev Walker, cover by Ed McGuinness

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF THOR – REVEALED! They are the defenders of the dawn of time. Marvel's first and mightiest legacy heroes. But their greatest secrets have never been revealed. Until now. Witness the dark events that shatter their ranks. See how their lives come to shape the entire future of the Marvel Universe. And be there for the monumental event that reunites them one last time: the true story of Thor's birth.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Aug 17, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620320800111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

