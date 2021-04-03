Avengers #500 Double Splash Page By David Finch At Auction

Avengers #500 by Brian Bendis and David Finch was the beginning of the Avengers Disassembled storyline, that saw the Scarlet Witch go mad (again), kill and control a bunch of people (again) and end up rewriting reality completely (again). This included control of her husband, The Vision (again) who she got to do terrible things (again).

Including, in this scene from Avengers #500, flying an Avengers Quinjet into Captain America.

It's a double-page spread being auctioned as part of 2021 April 4-5 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction from Heritage Auctions,

David Finch and Danny Miki Avengers #500 Double Splash Pages 16 and 17 Original Art (Marvel, 2004). "Avengers Disassembled" story started with this issue, and here, the Vision starts a kamikaze towards Captain America in this spectacular two-page spread. Ink over graphite on two Marvel Bristol boards taped together on the reverse side with an overall image area of 19.5" x 14". Signed by Finch in lower part of each page, there is marginal and edge smudging. Art is in Excellent condition.

It is currently only at a bid of $260 with two days to go, April the 5th, 5,50pm CT. I get the feeling it may go up in price between now and then.

As might this other double splash page from Kevin Maguire as part of JM DeMatteis and Keith Giffen's Formerly Known As The Justice League sequel to the Justice League International incarnation of famous superteam,

Kevin Maguire and Joe Rubinstein Formerly Known as Justice League #5 Story Pages 19 and 20 Original Art (DC). The Justice Leagued faces the arrival of Manga Khan, who dominates this fantastic two page spread. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with image areas of 10" x 15". Light toning and smudging, soft edge wear, and signed by Maguire on Page 19. In Excellent condition

And that's currently only ay $180, also only two days away, April the 5th, 5,50pm CT. I get the feeling it may also go up in price between now and then.