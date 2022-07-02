Avengers Forever #7 Preview: Crisis of Infinite Steve Rogers

How many Steve Rogerses are locked up in this prison in this preview of Avengers Forever #7? And is it all leading to one of those Doctor Manhattan scenes? Check out the preview below.

Avengers Forever #7

by Jason Aaron & Aaron Kuder, cover by Aaron Kuder

ESCAPE FROM THE PRISON OF STEVES! Steve Rogers is a mild-mannered ninety-pound guy from New York, who wakes up one morning in a prison cell, no idea how he got there. Even weirder is that the guy in the cell next to him…is also named Steve Rogers. Why is there a secret prison filled with misfit Steves, none of whom have ever heard of a Super-Soldier Serum? And what sort of dark and mysterious version of themselves will they have to unleash in order to escape?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jul 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620192100711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620192100721 – AVENGERS FOREVER 7 VECCHIO PRIDE VARIANT – $3.99 US

