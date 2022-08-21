Avengers Forever #8 Preview: They Make a Pill for That, Thor

Even in the multiverse, the not-so-mighty Thor can't overcome his struggle with impotence. Will he ever be able to "lift his hammer" in this preview of Avengers Forever #8? Check out the preview below.

Avengers Forever #8

by Jason Aaron & Aaron Kuder, cover by Aaron Kuder

THE FISTS OF THE UNWORTHY THOR! Meet the most broken Thor in the Multiverse. One who watched Asgard burn, watched Midgard be defiled and was helpless to stop it, as he's a Thor who cannot lift his own hammer. In desperation, Thor will turn to another of the Earth's great powers, becoming a pupil of the Thunderer of mystical K'un-Lun, the guardian of the immortal Iron Fist.

