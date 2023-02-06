Avengers: War Across time #2 Preview: Breaking and Entering The Avengers break into the Fantastic Four's headquarters to "borrow" a time machine in this preview of Avengers: War Across Time #2.

Avengers: War Across time #2

by Paul Levitz & Alan Davis, cover by Alan Davis

Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man & the Wasp! The original Avengers invade the Baxter Building and break the barriers between worlds! Will Willie Lumpkin unleash a dangerous menace? Can Thor lose Mjolnir? Will Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz and legendary X-artist Alan Davis successfully channel the classic heroes' adventures? Come check it out!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.32"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 08, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609891000211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609891000221 – AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME 2 MCKONE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609891000231 – AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME 2 MASSAFERA VARIANT – $3.99 US

