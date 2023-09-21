Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Aviv Or, critical role

Aviv Or Draws New Critical Role Comic, Artagan, From Dark Horse

Dark Horse Comics is to see the world of Critical Role’s Exandria expand with a brand-new comic book series, Artagan, drawn by Aviv Or.

Dark Horse Comics is to see the world of Critical Role's Exandria expand with a brand-new comic book series, Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria ll—Artagan. Created, as ever, in consultation with the cast of Critical Role, this new adventure is written by Sam Maggs (Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins—Jester Lavorre, The Mighty Nein Origins—Nott the Brave), drawn by Aviv Or, coloured by Cris Peter (he Tales of Exandria—The Bright Queen) and lettered by Ariana Maher (Vox Machina Origins). The first issue will also feature a cover by Toby Sharp.

So, yes, Aviv Or is the creator new to Dark Horse's Critical Role comics, but not new to Critical Role, she created the official character artwork for The Adventures of the Darrington Brigade exclusive given to attendees of Critical Role's live show special as well as the roleplaying webcomic Up To Four Players – and many roleplaying games themselves.

The powerful and mischievous Archfey Artagan, also known as the Traveler, finally gets his day in court–which is the LAST thing he wanted. But since he's here, he's happy to tell the Seelie and Unseelie Courts how he's graced the various material and other realms with his knowledge and mentorship. But there are witnesses who may have a different take, and the consequences could be dire.

Critical Role: Tales of Exandria ll—Artagan #1 (of 4) will be published by Dark Horse Comics on the 3rd of January, 2024.

Critical Role is a web series that began on Twitch and YouTube back in 2015, in which a group of professional voice actors played Dungeons & Dragons, and the campaigns have since been turned into TV series, animations, comics, live events across the world and more. It has been rather successful…

