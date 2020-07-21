Baby Yoda Gets a Comic - The Mandalorian And The Child - From IDW.

Bleeding Cool gets the word that even though Marvel Comics may have slipped a mention of Baby Yoda into a recent Fantastic Four comic book, it will be IDW Publishing that gets to publish the first Baby Yoda comic book with Star Wars: The Mandolorian And The Child comic book planned for later this year. I don't have the creative team yet but I am told that the regular cover by hottest cover artist star Peach Momoko.

This is a recent Yoda variant cover by Peach Momoko that might get you in the mood for whatever it is that comes out.

The Child, colloquially known as "Baby Yoda", is a character from Disney+ series The Mandalorian. The Child is an infant member of the same unnamed alien species as the popular Star Wars character Yoda, with whom he shares a strong ability in the Force. In the series, the protagonist known as The Mandalorian is hired to track down and capture the Child for a remnant of the fallen Galactic Empire, but instead becomes his adoptive father and protects him from the Imperials.

Created by The Mandalorian creator and showrunner Jon Favreau, the character was further developed in early conversations between Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni, and the character's imagery was defined by concept artist Christian Alzmann. Baby Yoda is mostly a work of animatronics and puppetry, although accentuated with computer-generated imagery.

The puppet was designed by Legacy Effects and cost about $5 million to make. It is controlled by two technicians, one who operates the eyes and mouth and another who controls other facial expressions. The character's voice and sounds were created using a combination of adult and infant vocals, as well as recordings of a bat-eared fox and kinkajou. The Child was kept secret from promotional activity for the series and was deliberately withheld from The Mandalorian's prerelease marketing and merchandise plans to avoid leaks before the show aired. As a result, merchandise of Baby Yoda was not immediately available after the show debuted, which some analysts say cost Disney $2.7 million in revenue, but Bob Iger, Disney's CEO at the time of The Mandalorian's premiere, has defended the strategy.

And now… a comic book.