Bad Idea Comics Has Been Selling Pages To Its Readers For $300 Each

Bad Idea Illuminati appear to be a group of Bad Idea fans who pay extra and who are considered key purchasers, resellers, and influencers.

Bad Idea Comics revealed that they were "putting the finishing touches on a series of much-anticipated and oft-requested comic books that will soon be sent to contest winners across the globe. Included in these finishing touches were 40 pages of back matter spread across the books. 40 pages of comics that were a blank canvas. Was an ocean of opportunity. Could have been anything…that is, until we offered them to the BAD IDEA Illuminati. They're all gone. 40 BAD IDEA Illuminati members will have their idea for a page of comic book back matter turned into reality by our crack team of designers. As you can imagine, they went fast."

Bad Idea Illuminati? Looks like a group of Bad Idea fans who pay extra and who are considered key purchasers, resellers, influencers, I'm not sure how it works. But I have found evidence that the company asked them to pay $100 each to secure a Bad Idea Comics page to fill with whatever they wanted to, but using their editorial processes to create it. And looking like this.

But it wasn't just for the Illuminati. Bad Idea Comics followed up, saying, "But don't despair just yet, non Illuminati members. Because, so impressed were we with the ideas and so feverish was the demand that we've decided to extend the program to a few more pages in upcoming books."

"Here's the deal, dear BAD IDEA aficionado. We have added 10 additional pages in the backs of comic books that we want to fill. We are offering these to 10 fans who are fastest on the draw. We are looking for each one of the first 10 who purchases to provide an idea for a page. Our crack team of designers will take your idea and turn it into a full-fledged comic book page. We'll then print your page in a real life comic!"

This time, Bad Idea asked for $300 a page, and it would go to the first ten who replied, sending the cash via Paypal. It took a few minutes for the $3000 to come in. And they followed saying " UPDATE. ALL 10 SLOTS ARE NOW CLAIMED. WE ARE SOLD OUT. THANK YOU!"

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. and some very silly promotional ideas. I thought this would be the silliest, but it seems not.

