Bad Idea Comics Now Exchanging Pins For Plastic Eggs Bad Idea Comics' latest Bad Idea in an attempt to get some free press and hype up the collectors market has once again worked.

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. and some very silly promotional ideas.

They are at it again. Bad Idea Comics' latest Bad Idea in an attempt to get some free press and hype up the collectors market, once again has worked. By creating First Customer Pin Redemption Offers for something called Pabergé eggs. First Customr Pins were special badges handed out at participating comic book stores to the very first customer that store had for the very first issue of a number of Bad Idea comic books, with the idea that at some stage it could be redeemed.



BAD IDEA is incredibly proud to announce an exclusive partnership with the world famous jewelers at the House of Pabergé. Master jeweler Petrov Karl Pabergé himself will be lending his enormous talents to the creation of a limited series of golden BAD IDEA Pabergé eggs, each of which comes with a surprise in the BAD IDEA tradition hidden inside. We are honored to be offering these to you, our most loyal fans, the BAD IDEA First Customer Pin holders. This type of partnership has never before been seen in the world of comics and likely will never be seen again. Not even Marvel or DC with the weight and backing of their multinational conglomerate parent companies has ever been able to pull off a partnership of such stature. If memory serves, the House of Pabergé is famed for creating the series of jeweled Pabergé eggs gifted to the wives and mothers of Russian Tsars every Easter. The mega wealthy, the mega famous and the mega powerful covet Pabergé jewelry…but this Easter, they'll need a BAD IDEA First Customer Pin to get one, am I right? Don't say we never do anything for you. Your pals at BAD IDEA promised you the redemptions would get so great, that no one would be able to resist trading them in, and we delivered. Big time. How did this happen? Well, it kind of fell in our lap. Turns out, old Pabergé got himself into a bind sending money to a Nigerian prince. He needed a tiny bit of cash to help grease the wheels and move his sizable accounts. He emailed us (must be a fan) and once we saw the name, we were only too happy to help him out in the hopes of starting a relationship. And it all paid off! While we waited for his funds to clear and for him to pay us back we simply asked if he had any interest in making some golden eggs for us. From there, all it took was sending him some more money and boom, the Golden BAD IDEA Pabergé Egg was born! Surely the finest in European jewelry and craftsmanship. Every piece from the House of Pabergé is a globally recognized sign of opulence, and this is sure to follow. The Golden BAD IDEA Pabergé Egg is made from the finest metallic gold plastics, just like we now assume the historical Pabergé Eggs are. It's amazing what they can make look like metal in pictures. These kinda look like metal too. From far away. They stand at a whopping 2.38" inches tall and come complete with a hinge to hold the egg closed. Most impressively, each Golden BAD IDEA Pabergé Egg is filled with a surprise in the BAD IDEA tradition.

That's right folks, you can redeem your Bad Idea First Customer Pin for a plastic gold egg. Look, it's your call, I have no idea.

If you have one (1) First Customer Pins, you may redeem one (1) Golden BAD IDEA Pabergé Egg. Limited to one redemption per physical address. To redeem a Golden BAD IDEA Pabergé Egg and the BAD IDEA surprise it contains, simply send us one First Customer Pin, a check or money order (made out to Cincinnati Kid LLC) for $10 to cover shipping and handling ($19.99 each if you are international) and the following information: – Full Name

– Full Address (this is where we will send your Golden BAD IDEA Pabergé Egg)

– E-mail address

– Phone number BAD IDEA

1216 Union St

Brooklyn, NY 11225 All redemptions must be postmarked on or before Monday, April 10th 2023.

So that has to happen today. Also, find a post office talking packages on Easter Monday. They haven't thought this through for the UK, have they? I am going to suggest do it tomorrow if you have to and make the argument that ignorant Americans don't know how postal services are affected by holy holidays in other countries. Australia, yeah, you are probably too late by now.

Please allow up to 6-12 weeks to receive your Golden BAD IDEA Pabergé Egg. Again, checks and money orders need to be made payable to "Cincinnati Kid LLC". Any made in error will be rejected. Sender may or may not be notified of the error prior to the redemption deadline. Be vigilant when providing your contact details. We will not be chasing redemptees if there are errors or omissions. Make sure to provide your full address including your street address, your apartment, suite, unit, building, floor etc., along with your city, state, zip and country. Remember that obtaining your First Customer Pin exclusive Golden BAD IDEA Pabergé Egg with your First Customer Pin will mean forfeiting the pin and potentially missing out on all the upcoming First Customer Pin opportunities. Unless, of course, you manage to secure a new one!

Give me strength…