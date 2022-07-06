Bad Idea Launches SDCC Exclusive Comic, Wherever Matt Kindt Is

Bad Idea Comics, the comics publisher that is pretending it shut up shop last year, is launching a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive comic, Hero Trade: Sacred Heart by Matt Kindt and David Lapham. Hero Trade was the first publication put out by Bad Idea Comics as a secret ashcan, and they are sticking to their curious form of distribution and sales designed to get maximum headlines. Oh look, it worked.

Obtaining a copy is simple, all you have to do is find Matt Kindt in-and-around the convention and say to him, "I hear you have something for me." The situation is literally irrelevant. He's having an important looking meeting at the Marriott pool bar? Interrupt. He's on a panel? You better be loud. He's hiding in a men's room stall? Squeeze on in under that door. Whatever the situation make sure to say, "I hear you have something for me." He will have no choice but to hand over a copy* of the BAD IDEA SDCC exclusive, HERO TRADE: SACRED HEART! With a little luck, he might even sign it for you.

If you can't get into the Bad Idea First Pin Owner party, you might want to try the yet-unannounced CBLDF/ComiXology party on the Thursday night. The Bad Idea Part has moved from Thursday to the Saturday, and you'd know about both if you keep up with the Bleeding Cool Mammoth San Diego Comic-Con SDCC Party List 2022. Other places to find Matt at the show include the panel for his new imprint Flux House from Dark Horse Comics.

The SDCC exclusive will only be available while supplies last, and will only be reprinted as part of a later release and is limited to one per person. So if you want multiple copies you'll have to have multiple cosplays.

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Warren Simons, and Karl Bollers. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. And who recently declared they were no longer publishing comic books and we didn't believe them. And we certainly don't believe them now