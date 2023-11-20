Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Alberto Ponticelli, destroyer, Mae Catt

Bad Idea Makes Point About Mae Catt & Alberto Ponticelli's Destroyer

Bad Idea Comics seems to be worried that some comic book readers won;t get any copies of Destroyer #1 by Mae Catt and Alberto Ponticelli

Bad Idea Comics seems to be worried that some comic book readers will destroy their comic book store, if they haven't got any copies of Destroyer #1 by Mae Catt and Alberto Ponticelli next month. And they are using lots of exclamation marks to make that point.

"THE CLOCK IS TICKING! Time is running out to guarantee your copy of THE DESTROYER! Place your pre-order with your local BAD IDEA Destination Store by Monday November 20th or risk missing out on this winter's next smash-hit release! Visit our website to find your local BAD IDEA Destination Store today. Prepare for the landmark comic experience with your very first lettered preview of the soon-to-be sci-fi classic! Clocking in at a whopping 72 pages with no ads, THE DESTROYER is set to be your newest favorite when it comes to a comic store near you. Read the preview and prepare to be astonished!"

Now, as we all know, there is a national shortage of exclamation marks, and comic books use a disproportionate amount of them. We all have to do our bit. So, I don't know; read the preview below, and if you fancy more, order the comic book from your comic shop. And stop them having to send out more exclamation mark-filled copy. Don't they know there's a crisis on?



An explosive and heartbreaking story of rebirth in the midst of death. Erik Strominger has been in an accident. As a high energy physicist at the most classified installation in the world, there can be no accidents. Now Erik has a secret. Something is growing inside of him. The radiance of a thousand suns let loose a new force. He can feel it. He can even hear it. It says, "it wants to live". And that its growing stronger. Strong enough to defy the laws of physics, to tear open reality, bleed out time. It tells him that he will soon be free. Radiant and free. That he will soon be beyond life and beyond death. But Erik knows his secret threatens the lives of those he holds dear and the powers he works for. Play dice with the gods and everyone loses. Can he contain it? Or will he allow it to emerge? A tour de force from superstar film and TV writer Mae Catt (Netflix's Transformers) and Eisner Award winning artist Alberto Ponticelli (Unknown Soldier, Orc Island), THE DESTROYER comes to a comic store near you on December 20th. PLUS: A HERO TRADE story of forbidden love! An all-new BAD IDEA B-Side from New York Times bestseller Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) and Eisner Award winner David Lapham (Stray Bullets), HERO TRADE: HUDSON is coming to comic stores! Featured in the pages of THE DESTROYER, this heartbreaking tale will be available ONLY at a BAD IDEA Destination Store near you!

THE DESTROYER Preview

MAE CATT Writer

ALBERTO PONTICELLI Art

DAVID BARON Color Art

DAVE SHARPE Letters

