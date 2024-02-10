Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Dinosaur Island, robert venditti, tankers

Bad Idea Sends Robert Venditti To Dinosaur Island To Promote Tankers

In 2023, to gather research for his Tankers comic, Robert Venditti, and a small film crew set out on a 3-day expedition to Dinosaur Island.

In 2023, to gather research for his Tankers comic book series from Bad Idea and artist Juan José Ryp, writer Robert Venditti, and a small film crew set out on a 3-day expedition to Dinosaur Island. Yes, you thought you hadn't heard much from Bad Idea in recent weeks.

This may be why, Because, according to Bad Idea, only Venditti returned, with footage… and a secret that's, apparently, been kept for 65 million years and Bad Idea is going to reveal to the world.

They have posted Part One of that footage on TwitterX, with more promised to come as part of their Kickstarter campaign.

TANKERS — a comics extravaganza of bone-shredding destruction, wanton corporate malfeasance, and buckets and buckets of ammunition. Like a Saturday morning cartoon that's run irresponsibly overbudget, TANKERS is going to take all of our insecurities about mankind's most self-destructive impulses and turn them up until the knob snaps off.

Tankers was previously published by Bad Idea in 2021, set in a world with but a decade of fossil fuel left, with Big Oil creating a time machine to change the course of history and make sure the dinosaurs lived longer in the first place, so they would create more oil. Greenleaf Oil sends six contractors, armed with high-tech mech suits, back to the Cretaceous Period to change the trajectory of the meteor that wiped out the dinosaurs, but in doing so, find that humanity has bveen replaced on the timeline by super-evolved dinosaurs with a grudge. And now they are back…

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. and some very silly promotional ideas. This definitely appears to be one of them.

