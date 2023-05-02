Bad Idea Suggests You Start Lining Up For Lewis LaRosa's Megalith Now Bad Idea Comics has been hyping Megalith by Matt Kindt and Lewis LaRosa since they first announced the existence of the company in 2021.

Bad Idea Comics has been hyping Megalith by Matt Kindt and Lewis LaRosa since they first announced the existence of the company in 2021, and it has been in development since 2018. Basically, it has taken a long time to draw and you can see why below. They are currently planning to launch a Kickstarter programme to get the completed book into comic book stores, and you can register for first dibs here, ahead of the launch of the Kickstarter.

The largest project Lewis LaRosa has ever taken on for interiors, all of his art is analogue, pencil, pen, copic markers, ink wash, and white paint on Eon board, there's nothing digital going on, until you get to the colour from the first superstar of comic book colouring, Laura Martin and lettered by Taylor Esposito. No stretch goals yet but Bad Idea's last Kickstarter included features like artist overpaints, and covers by Joe Quesada and Rob Liefeld. Take a look at what you'll be signing up to learn more about…

Here's a look at all the artwork released so far.

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. and some very silly promotional ideas.