Bad Idea Suggests You Start Lining Up For Lewis LaRosa's Megalith Now

Bad Idea Comics has been hyping Megalith by Matt Kindt and Lewis LaRosa since they first announced the existence of the company in 2021.

Published
by
|
Comments
It's Megalith time! Tomorrow morning, I'm off to see Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 in IMAX 3D at London Waterloo IMAX. I am expecting a feast for the senses. I also expect to be cycling past people who have already started lining up for the route that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be taking for their coronation on Saturday.
The comic industry may have its equivalent right now though. Bad Idea Comics has been hyping Megalith by Matt Kindt and Lewis LaRosa since they first announced the existence of the company in 2021, and it has been in development since 2018. Basically, it has taken a long time to draw and you can see why below. They are currently planning to launch a Kickstarter programme to get the completed book into comic book stores, and you can register for first dibs here, ahead of the launch of the Kickstarter.

The largest project Lewis LaRosa has ever taken on for interiors, all of his art is analogue, pencil, pen, copic markers, ink wash, and white paint on Eon board, there's nothing digital going on, until you get to the colour from the first superstar of comic book colouring, Laura Martin and lettered by Taylor Esposito.

No stretch goals yet but Bad Idea's last Kickstarter included features like artist overpaints, and covers by Joe Quesada and Rob Liefeld. Take a look at what you'll be signing up to learn more about…

Bad Idea Suggests You Start Lining Up For Lewis LaRosa's Megalith Now
Bad Idea Suggests You Start Lining Up For Lewis LaRosa's Megalith Now

Here's a look at all the artwork released so far.

Megalith

Megalith Megalith Megalith MegalithMegalith Megalith Megalith Megalith

Bad Idea Suggests You Start Lining Up For Lewis LaRosa's Megalith NowBad Idea Suggests You Start Lining Up For Lewis LaRosa's Megalith Now Bad Idea Suggests You Start Lining Up For Lewis LaRosa's Megalith NowBad Idea Suggests You Start Lining Up For Lewis LaRosa's Megalith Now Bad Idea Suggests You Start Lining Up For Lewis LaRosa's Megalith Now Bad Idea Suggests You Start Lining Up For Lewis LaRosa's Megalith Now Bad Idea Suggests You Start Lining Up For Lewis LaRosa's Megalith Now Bad Idea Suggests You Start Lining Up For Lewis LaRosa's Megalith NowBad Idea Suggests You Start Lining Up For Lewis LaRosa's Megalith NowBad Idea Suggests You Start Lining Up For Lewis LaRosa's Megalith Now

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. and some very silly promotional ideas.

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.