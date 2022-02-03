Balmain, Z2 & Sofitel Hotels Launch Graphic Novel With Afternoon Tea

On Tuesday, Bleeding Cool is invited to the five star St James Sofitel Hotel in London's West End for the launch of the Balmain Dreams 10:OR graphic novel from David Mack, Balmain and Z2 Comics, with a fashion-inspired afternoon tea – with similar events happening worldwide

Balmain Dreams 10:OR is described as "a thematic anthology inspired by the creative mind of Olivier Rousteing", Balmain's Creative Director, and the launch event will "travel internationally through of a series of "fashion-inspired" afternoon teas across London, Dubai, Singapore, and Seoul. This exclusive series of events will welcome guests to renowned Sofitel Hotels & Resorts to embrace stories of the past while creating new ones, focusing on the 'New French style' of Balmain coupled with Sofitel's spirit of modern French "art de vivre" (art of living)."

Blimey. Probably best not turn up in my usual T-shirt and jeans I guess. Containing more than a dozen illustrated short stories, with each tale focused on one signature Balmain runway design, Z2 Comics have timed the release of this new work to coincide with Balmain's celebrations marking Olivier Rousteing's ten years as the house's Creative Director and Balmain Dreams: 10 Or features stories by comic creators David Mack, Colleen Doran, Alitha E. Martinez, Dani, Bengal and more.

"Balmain has long relied on telling stories in new and daring ways, ever since Pierre Balmain showed his first collection in 1945," notes Olivier Rousteing. "And I am determined to continue to build upon that unique heritage. That is why I am so thrilled to see our designs inspiring some of today's most talented graphic storytellers. Each creation my team and I put forth every season has an inspiration behind it—and I love seeing how those ideas and visions have been used to imaginatively construct some very compelling adventures."

"Balmain is the quintessential face of Parisian couture, and I loved collaborating with Olivier and a brand that's continually defined fashion for three-fourths of a century," Z2 Publisher Joshua Frankel explained. "This book lies at the intersection of fashion, music, and sequential art, and I'm delighted that it also benefits (RED), a charity that's passionately aided so many crises on an international scale." A percentage of BALMAIN DREAMS: 10 OR's proceeds is dedicated to Balmain's longtime partner, (RED).

Is anyone else going? Or is it just me?

