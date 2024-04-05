Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Lands Unknown, mike mignola

Mike Mignola Has Created A New Non-Hellboy Universe, Lands Unknown

Last year, Bleeding Cool reported that Mike Mignola was working on a non-Hellboy universe for comics, now we know it is The Lands Unknown.

Last year, Bleeding Cool reported that Mike Mignola was working on a non-Hellboy universe for comics, saying "So I am officially starting on my new comic. No idea when it will see the light of day but it's a brand new thing (not Hellboy related), the first part of a much (much) bigger thing, and I couldn't be more excited." Now we know what it's all about. The Lands Unknown.

Bowling With Corpses and Other Strange Tales From Lands Unknown is a new anthology of folklore-inspired fantasy tales to be published by Dark Horse in November, and the first book from Mike Mignola's new Dark Horse imprint, Curious Objects.

"New folklore-inspired tales abound in this new anthology of fantasy stories written and drawn Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. From a search for the beating heart of a long-dead sorcerer, to a pirate girl who makes a deal with the devil, to the titular boy who wins a grim prize in a game with some undead interlopers, and more. Mignola builds a brand-new world filled with the weird, wicked and whimsical in this volume that will delight longtime Hellboy fans and new readers alike."

The Lands Unknown universe has been co-created with Ben Stenbeck. Mike Mignola stated "It all started with an Italian folktale about a boy who goes bowling with corpses., I fell in love with the story as soon as I discovered it, but I wanted to play fast and loose when adapting it, so I created a whole new world. Not too different than our world a few centuries ago, but with a lot more gods and monsters. Once I created that world, new characters and stories just started pouring out of it… There is a whole lot to play with here and I expect to be at it for a very long time." Stenbeck is also set to write and draw other comics in the world of Lands Unknown.

Bowling With Corpses and Other Strange Tales From Lands Unknown anthology by Mignola, coloured by colorist Dave Stewart and lettered by Clem Robins and released on the 5th of November 2024… remember, remember.

Mignola has also illustrated a new edition of Pinocchio with annotations by Lemony Snicket for release in August.

