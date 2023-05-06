Band Of Bards Has A Free Ashcan For You For Free Comic Book Day New comic book publisher Band Of Bards wanted to do something fun for Free Comic Book Day, despite not having actually been invited to the party.

And asked Bleeding Cool if we would help out to publish a digital ashcan of their own. Sure… as this goes up, I am probably being delayed by a Coronation somewhere.

It features a five-page preview of Jacin and the Olympian, a double issue that's available for pre-order now. It also features the first five pages of the comic Lycan and the two-issue introductory arc of Coins Of Judas.

Jacin and the Olympians

Shane Berryhill, Alex Ogle, Mattia Monaco, Maja Opac, Alex Ogle

Zeus and his Pantheon have been wiped out by the Titans of Myth! Jacin Mukai and her genetically engineered demigoddess friends use divine technology to protect the remnants of humanity aboard the Starship Olympia as they quest to find the legendary Colossi. Humanity's last hope is JACIN AND THE OLYMPIANS!

Lycan

C.J. Hudson, Mary Landro, Jerome Gagnon

A rogue pack of werewolves has been on the run for centuries. After starting new lives in a sleepy Colorado community, living undetected among humans, their enemies have finally tracked them down. Their idyllic suburban lives were a dream, but sometimes you can never escape your past, no matter how hard you try. These women wanted peace, but their tormentors won't let them be. See what happens when they unleash their long suppressed might

Hush Ronin #2 is coming to Previews and Pre-order in August 2023

Hush Ronin, the Samurai epic fantasy continues! Issue 2 is another complete stand-alone story, the origin of the Mugendai Blade in Ancient Mesopotamia! A blade from the heavens come to level the kingdoms and principalities of humankind! After receiving the Mugendai Blade at the end of the Battle of Akagahara, Shoji has fled back to the open road. Meanwhile, the Red Lady has wasted no time in turning the country into a net of mercenaries and bounty hunters, all seeking the same quarry: A lowly ronin carrying a foreign sword. How long can Shoji evade the grasp of Clan Sasori, with every man, woman and child on the island hellbent on collecting the reward for his capture? Can he rid himself of the burdensome sword without unleashing the ultimate destruction?

Coins of Judas

Travis Gibb, Tyler Carpenter, Rolands Kalnins, Jerome Gagnon, Heather Gibb

Have you ever wondered what happened to the 30 pieces of silver that Judas dropped when he betrayed Christ? The Westergaard family knows and they have been fighting a hidden war against demons that have been spawned from it for years. However, since the death of Cullen Westergaard, his daughter and son are split apart as a new evil rises. Can they come together to save humanity one more time?

Coins of Judas: The Gambler is coming to Previews and Pre-order in September 2023

Also: Band of Bards is releasing a special Double Issue of Coins of Judas (1 and 2) in Previews in July 2023. This collected issue will feature a new cover, some additional story, and allow people to catch up prior to The Gambler coming in September