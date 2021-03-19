Barbaric #1 Launches in Vault Comics June 2021 Solicits

Barbaric is the new swords-and-sorcery comic book launching from Vault Comics from Michael Moreci and Nathan Gooden, alongside The Blue Flame, Engineward, Heavy, Hollow Heart, Money Shot, Shadow Service, Vampire: The Masquerade, Witchblood and Wasted Space in Vault's June 2021 solicits and solicitations. While August will bring Unfinished Corner by Dani Colman and Rachel Tuna Petrovicz to Free Comic Book Day, as well as an FCBD Vampire: The Masquerade.

FCBD 2021 UNFINISHED CORNER

(W) Dani Colman (A/CA) Rachel Tuna Petrovicz

Jewish mythology has it that when God created the universe, He left one corner of it unfinished. Opinion is divided on why, but everyone agrees that the Unfinished Corner is a dangerous place full of monsters. Twelve-year-old Miriam neither knows nor cares about the Unfinished Corner. She's too busy preparing for her Bat Mitzvah, wrestling with whether she even wants to be Jewisha peculiar angel appears, whisking her, her two best friends, and her worst frenemy off to this monstrous land with one mission: finish the Unfinished Corner.

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

FCBD 2021 VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE #1

(W) Tim Seeley, Tini Howard, Blake Howard (A) Devmalya Pramanik, Nathan Gooden (CA) Aaron Campbell

When Cecily Bain, an enforcer for the Twin Cities' vampiric elite, takes a mysterious new vampire under her wing, she's dragged into an insidious conspiracy.

Will she be able to escape with her unlife and protect her aging, Alzheimer's-afflicted sister, or will she be yet another pawn sacrificed to maintain the age-old secret: that vampires exist among the living.

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of the city, a rebellious found-family of vampire cast-outs investigates a vicious killing.

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

BARBARIC #1 CVR A GOODEN

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

Owen the Barbarian has been cursed to do good with what remains of his life. His bloodthirsty weapon, Axe, has become his moral compass with a drinking problem. Together they wander the realm, foredoomed to help any who seek assistance. But there is one thing Owen hates more than a life with rules: Witches.

Welcome to the skull-cracking, blood-splattering, mayhem-loving comic brave enough to ask: How can a man sworn to do good do so much violence? Hah! F***ing with you. It's just…BARBARIC.

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BARBARIC #1 CVR B HIXSON

BARBARIC #1 CVR C DANIEL

BARBARIC #1 CVR D POLYBAG VAR

BARBARIC #1 15 COPY GOODEN VAR

BARBARIC #1 30 COPY GOODEN VAR

BARBARIC #1 50 COPY GOODEN VAR

BARBARIC #1 75 COPY GOODEN VAR

BLUE FLAME #2 CVR A GORHAM

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Adam Gorham

The Blue Flame digs deeper into the Tribunal Consensus as he weighs the decision of defending all of humanity before them… but wait, shooting victim Sam Brausam is in a coma in Milwaukee, and his estranged sister doesn't know if he'll wake up.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLUE FLAME #2 CVR B YOSHITANI

ENGINEWARD #12 CVR A EISMA

(W) George Mann (A/CA) Joe Eisma

The time has come. Is this the end, or just a new beginning? As Gemini fractures and Virgo is undone by her own hubris, Joss finds an unlikely ally willing to risk their life for her cause. The Sphere lies in ruins, but a new era is about to dawn. The Oert shall rise again!

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ENGINEWARD #12 CVR B HICKMAN

HEAVY #8 CVR A DONOVAN

(W) Max Bemis (A/CA) Eryk Donovan

This is not Bill's fault. Honestly, what more can you ask of him? He already rebelled against the universe and spent a gazillion years in an afterlife prison. You cannot possibly hold him responsible for whatever cosmos-ending shenanigans Slim is up to. Even when they involve taking over the afterlife for all eternity…right? RIGHT?! Sigh…hang on, lemme go get my machine gun…

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

HEAVY #8 CVR B DANIEL

HOLLOW HEART #5 CVR A TUCKER

(W) Paul Allor (A/CA) Paul Tucker

EL is alone in the world, pursued closely by some who wish to protect him, some who wish to harm him, and some who are simply doing a job. As regular citizens react to the monster in their midst, EL begins to reconsider his choices, wondering if he should have stayed with Mateo-or sought a more permanent form of escape.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

HOLLOW HEART #5 CVR B HICKMAN

MONEY SHOT #12 CVR A LAYNE (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie (A/CA) Caroline Leigh Layne

As the XXX-plorers reel from the loss of one of their members (heh…members), they face a major budget shortfall and a lack of desire to keep the hits coming. Chris deals with the unofficial parody films starring the XXX-XXX-plorers, while Annie has to figure out why all of their remaining power is going to a backwater planet…and rescue dear Doug while she's at it!

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MONEY SHOT #12 CVR B BLACK BAG VAR (MR)

SHADOW SERVICE #9 CVR A HOWELL

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Corin Howell

The truth below! With Gina at her mercy, Lady Yastrik comes face-to-face with a terror she never imagined existed. An MI666 agent has been pushed too far and all hell is about to be let loose. Quite literally!

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SHADOW SERVICE #9 CVR B ISAACS

VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE #9

(W) Tim Seeley, Tini Howard, Blake Howard (A) Dev Pramanik, Nathan Gooden (CA) Aaron Campbell

Cecily is in the lobby of a high rise tower filled with a horde of vampire hunters. The Camarilla Court is trapped on the top floor. There are only minutes until dawn. Even if she makes it to Calder, she might find truths there that are harder to face than final death itself. Meanwhile, King Rat realizes the time has come to reforge old alliances, if any of them intend to make it through another night.

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WITCHBLOOD #4 CVR A STERLE

(W) Matthew Erman (A/CA) Lisa Sterle

The Showdown in San Sangre! Atlacoya, Yonna, and the newly introduced Texas Red square off against the vampiric biker gang The Hounds of Love.

Neon witches, vampy bikers, and tears from the loneliest cowboys.

Witchblood, now with horses!

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WITCHBLOOD #4 CVR B STERLE

WITCHBLOOD #4 CVR C YOSHITANI

WASTED SPACE #21 CVR A SHERMAN (MR)

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

This is it! The beginning of the end. With only five more issues to go, one question looms over this groundbreaking series: How many more dick jokes can they squeeze in? Oh, and, also, will Billy kill the Creator at last? Read the issues and find out!

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WASTED SPACE TP VOL 04

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

Billy, Molly, and Dust finally make it to Earth–and nothing is what it seems. Danger and deception awaits at every turn as the Creator makes a diabolical move against Billy. What started as a mission to kill a god turns into something much more sinister.

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $17.99