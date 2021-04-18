Batgirl & Nightwing Talk @#$% Behind Batman's Back in Nightwing #79

Dick Grayson is still reeling from all of the shocking plot twists he's gone through in recent times, and so it's no surprise that in this preview of Nightwing #79, in stores from DC Comics this week, Dick looks for comfort in Barbara Gordon. The two go on a pizza date, and inevitably, the discussion turns to Batman. And how much he sucks. If Batman heard this he would probably be pretty disappointed. And since Batman is a fascist control freak, he probably did hear it, since he has surveillance all over the place. Hilarity… and violence is sure to ensue when Batman confronts them about this. Check out the preview below:

NIGHTWING #79

written by TOM TAYLOR

art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

card stock variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

ON SALE 4/20/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Dick Grayson has inherited Alfred's fortune, a puppy, and a whole lot of questions. Who is Mayor Zucco, and what is her relation to the man who murdered Dick's parents? What sinister plans does Blockbuster have for Blüdhaven? What kind of dog food is best for a three-legged puppy? To answer these questions, Dick's going to need a little help from his friends—past and present.