Batgirls #15 Preview: Daddy Issues, The Game Show Stephanie Brown is forced to confront her Daddy Issues in this preview of Batgirls #15.

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Batgirls #15.

Check out the preview:

BATGIRLS #15

DC Comics

1222DC133

1222DC134 – Batgirls #15 Dan Mora Cover – $4.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Neil Googe (CA) Jorge Corona

There's nothing like some father-daughter bonding! Unless you're Stephanie Brown, and you thought your father was dead…until he kidnapped you! At least your BFF Cassandra Cain's determined to find you. It's a deadly adventure for Cass, but nothing can stop her from risking it all to save Steph—unless it's death itself…

In Shops: 2/14/2023

SRP: $3.99

