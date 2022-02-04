Batgirls #3 Preview: Batgirls Confront Their Daddy Issues

What do Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown see when they get a whiff of Tutor's fear gas? Find out in this preview of Batgirls #3! Also… where can we get our hands on some of that fear gas? Check out the preview below.

BATGIRLS #3

DC Comics

1221DC056

1221DC057 – BATGIRLS #3 CVR B KIM JACINTO CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A/CA) Jorge Corona

The Batgirls' investigation leads them to believe new street artist Tutor is responsible for putting innocent Gothamites under trance, using his murals and then stealing their stuff. Luckily for them, Tutor is hosting an underground art show at the old shipyard tonight, so Babs and the Batgirls go undercover as attendees, so the Batgirls can prove to Babs once and for all that Tutor's the one behind all the strange crimes! And to make matters worse, Babs bumps into Tutor's ex at the event! Oof!

In Shops: 2/8/2022

SRP: $3.99

