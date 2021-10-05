Batman #114 – The Women Talk, The Men Punch (Spoilers)

In his recent Tiny Onion newsletter, James Tynion IV talked about today's Batman #114 saying "Okay, so over the last few issues, we've set the stage of what's happened to Gotham City. This is the issue where everybody starts punching each other real good. I think Jorge Jimenez does some of the best fight scenes in the business, and it is an absolute thrill to step back and let him take central stage… This issue has a pretty brutal twist, and the stakes are only going to go up from here." And indeed there is a lot of punching. Such as between Peacekeeper-01 and Peacekeeper X.

Or between Peacekeeper X and Batman…

And it's all very splashy, courtesy of Jorge Jimenez and Tomeu Morey. But while all this is happening, there is another confrontation of philosophies, lifestyles and choices playing out in Gotham City, between the Queen Ivy version of Poison Iby and Miracle Molly.

Will it all kick off like it is between the Peacekeeepers and Batman, on the streets of Gotham?

No, instead they Ivy and Molly seem happy to… talk. Find common ground and purpose. To look at each other's point of view and find aspects that they can reflect, admire and use.

While the Peacekeepers take it up to the levels of war.

And punch even harder and harder… is this a gender-based treatise on men's willingness to go to war over women's tendency to find a diplomatic solution?

Just sometimes worth remembering that the only war that Britain declared in the last forty years was by a woman…

BATMAN #114 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (FEAR STATE)

(W) James Tynion IV, Brandon Thomas (A) Jorge Jimenez, Jason Howard (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Batman is racing against time to stop Gotham City from tearing itself apart as the Scarecrow's long game is revealed. The Dark Knight has bigger problems though, as an insane Peacekeeper-01 is on a murderous rampage through the streets of Gotham! Can Peacekeeper-X stop him?! Back-Up: Clownhunter has been doused with Fear Toxin at the hands of the Scarecrow, and he is living out every anxiety, moment of pain, and heartbreak he's ever had. Will he find his way out and resume his goal of being Gotham's protector from clowns? Or will he succumb to Scarecrow's greatest mind game yet?! See the end of this epic story that will change Clownhunter's trajectory in Gotham City forever!

