Batman #115 Preview: Simon Saint Finds a New Target

Batman #115 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday as the Fear State event continues. Things are looking grim for the magistrates in this preview, until the movements of Poison Ivy provide them with a new target. WIll Simon Saint manage to wipe Gotham City off the face of the Earth? He does have a few valid points about it, after all. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN #115

DC Comics

0821DC007

0821DC008 – BATMAN #115 CVR B JORGE MOLINA CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $5.99

(W) James Tynion IV, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Jorge Jimenez, Bengal, Jorge Corona (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Batman and Miracle Molly are all that stands between Gotham City and absolute insanity! But an unhinged Simon Saint brings all the resources of the Magistrate to bear on the Dark Knight…is victory at hand for the Scarecrow? Back-Up: Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown have each other's backs no matter what—even if it means punching some Magistrate soldier butt, and putting an even bigger target on their backs. Meanwhile, a mysterious Anti-Oracle character finally makes contact directly with Babs and has a few things to say about the unethical nature of Oracle's powers, and what they think should be done about it.

In Shops: 10/19/2021

SRP: $4.99

