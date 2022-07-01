Batman #125 Preview: Bat-Booty Call

Batman calls Catwoman in his Bat-underwear in this preview of Batman #125, but unfortunately she's in bed with another man. But hey, props to Batman for that Bat-bulge. We haven't seen him this personally since Batman Damned! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN #125

DC Comics

0522DC001

0522DC002 – Batman #125 Jim Lee, Scott Williams Cover – $6.99

0522DC003 – Batman #125 Gabriele Dell'Otto Cover – $6.99

0522DC004 – Batman #125 Inhyuk Lee Cover – $6.99

0522DC005 – Batman #125 Francesco Mattina Cover – $6.99

0522DC827 – Batman #125 Cover – $6.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky joins legendary artist Jorge Jimenez to define a new era in Batman! Bruce Wayne is at a turning point, haunted by dreams of a dark future, while Gotham City billionaires are being gruesomely murdered. With the discovery of an archenemy's involvement and a tragedy unfolding, the Dark Knight's nightmares are just beginning. Failsafe starts here. And in the backup, there's chaos in Gotham as the underworld fights over one of its crown jewels…and Selina Kyle is caught in the middle. Can she stop the bloodshed and maybe even make a little money in the process?

In Shops: 7/5/2022

SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.