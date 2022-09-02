Batman #127 – Failsafe Gossip And The Justice League Of America

Batman! Okay, so we just looked at how some of our Dark Crisis and Flashpoint Beyond gossip was playing out in DC's previews for next week. But what about next Tuesday's long-awaited Batman #127? Didn't we have a little batgossip for that? Quite a lot as it happens, but a preview can only confirm so much. A couple of weeks ago, we recommended that people might want to read the JLA story Tower Of Babel before reading this comic. And on the first page of the preview for Batman #127…

I mean, okay, Superman basically gives you the synopsis. But still. At the time we reported and speculated "Tower of Babel has the Justice League view Batman as a traitor after he kept hidden records detailing strengths and weaknesses of his League team members including how to beat them – records which were then stolen by Ra's al Ghul, and who uses them against the League."

"With Batman fighting a robot Batman named Failsafe, which may have been created by a previous version of himself using Amazo technology, might he have also added those files against the rest of the League into the mix? A Failsafe against any of the League acting up?" Okay, that was all speculation.

The idea of Batman's back-up personality created by Grant Morrison in Batman R.I.P. may appeal to writers a lot. There is the idea that writers who work on characters for a long time, their own or others, create them as actual personalities within their brain, who then speak to the writer and tell them what they want and what they can do.

And that when you hear a writer say that the characters just write themselves, it sounds like a turn of phrase, but it may actually describe what happens better than anything else.

Is that what Fail-Safe is? As much another one of Batman's personality as Zur-En-Arrh? And as for what triggered Failsafe… well, The Penguin is still rather dead.

BATMAN #127 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Jimenez

With brutal efficiency, Failsafe hunts the Dark Knight, leaving a trail of injured heroes! Batman retreats to the manor as he prepares for a final assault…will the last few surprises he has in store be enough? And in the backup, Catwoman reaches a shocking conclusion in her search! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/06/2022