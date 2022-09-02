This Week's Flashpoint Beyond Spoils Dark Crisis Finale – And More

Two or three weeks ago, Bleeding Cool ran a little Dark Crisis gossip. And with Flashpoint Beyond #5 and Dark Crisis #4 out next week, how is it all shaping up? Well we stated "Spoiler warning inside a spoiler warning. Flashpoint Beyond will tell you the end of Dark Crisis, and of the return of the thought-dead Justice League. Just so you know." And this is the first page from the Flashpoint Beyond #5 preview.

So, yup, the Justice League are all alive and all back. Although, as we also stated "Ted Talks are named after Ted Kord now. And are called Kord Talks." What else? As we said "The Omniverse may contain the Multiverse, the Metaverse, the Sphere Of The Gods and the Dark Multiverse. But the idea of the Omniverse is false and was almost destroyed by the Great Darkness."

And we also said, "The various DC Comics Crises are responsible for the Mandela Effect, in which people are convinced the world used to be different to what it is now, exposed by tiny differences." I know I know, we're psychic.

Check that blackboard as well… we also talked about "The War Of The Legions is coming. Will The Legion Of Four Worlds be involved?" Of course, we didn't get everything, we're not entirely omniscient.

The return of classic Batman character Ra's Al Ghul, in a more classic form, is brand new. A little more filled out in his old age, perhaps…

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #5 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

The Clockwork Killer's identity is finally revealed as the dust settles after the showdown at Arkham Asylum. But as we learn the truth behind how the Clockwork Killer came to be, Thomas is faced with a reality-altering choice!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/06/2022